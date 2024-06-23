Looking for a really good high-protein breakfast option that improves your focus, energy balance and also your brain chemistry but without any animal products or protein powders in your morning meal? We got the perfect suggestion on how to get 25 to 30 grams of protein into your breakfast without using meat or fish or eggs and also not using protein powders. How to power up your breakfast with 30 grams of protein without meat, fish, eggs or protein powder (Photo by Flo Dahm on Pexels)

Taking to her social media handle, Dominique Ludwig, UK-based Nutritionist and Founder of Renew Reset Recharge Program for Weight loss, Digestion, Diabetes, DNA and Autoimmune, recommended an effective plant-based breakfast that has about 28 grams of protein in it and promises to fill you up for longer while claiming to eliminate the craving to eat muffins, chocolate, cappuccinos etc mid-morning.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In the video, Dominique Ludwig is seen taking the viewers through the process of whipping up the high-protein breakfast and said, “So I'm starting off with two tablespoons of chia seeds, which I've let sit in some almond milk for a while. These are really thickening up nicely. Next, I'm going to take 150 to 200 grams of yogurt. I use high protein yogurt. So real Greek yogurt can have around 10 grams of protein per 100 grams. I'm using the phage or fahy however, you want to say it, which is this one's 2%.”

She added, “I'm mixing that up with some blueberries. So that's going to give it not only a beautiful colour but you've also got all the polyphenols and antioxidants from the blueberries in there too. Look at the divine colour of that! I'm going to top that on top of the chia seeds. So not only does it look really pretty but it's good for you and your gut too. It's got prebiotics, probiotics and polyphenols, all of which are good for our gut microbiome.”

Dominique Ludwig explained, “We don’t have to resort to protein powders to top up our protein at breakfast, nor do we need to be eating more animal proteins to our requirements. Having a higher protein breakfast can really help to balance appetite, mood, energy as well as helping to reduce food cravings throughout the morning. This means that eating a balanced breakfast can naturally help us maintain our weight more easily, well nourishing us at the same time. It’s not about eating less, it’s about eating smarter.”

Asserting that you can increase your morning protein easily by choosing your ingredients carefully, Dominique Ludwig elaborated, “Chia seeds are a fantastic source of prebiotic soluble fibre which nourishes are gut microbes and encourages them to flourish. Having a diverse Microbiome is beneficial not only for our gut health but our gut Microbiome can also have far reaching benefits to our overall health. I know I bang on about this all the time but choosing a yoghurt that has around 10g of protein hundred grams as well as live bacteria, is also really supportive for our health and satiety.”

She added, “Choosing higher protein yogurt will probably keep you full up for longer and reduce the need to snack between meals. It’s not that snacking is bad for us, it’s just that when we snack, we often choose foods are higher in carbohydrates and sugars and foods that are often not as nutrient dense as the foods we choose at meals. Adding in blueberries gives us a dose of polyphenols which have been shown to increase numbers of lactobacillus bacteria in the gut. Polyphenols are also powerful antioxidants which support the bodies natural defence mechanisms. This breakfast can be quick to prepare, but I do recommend allowing the Chia seeds to soak before consuming them as they can absorb a lot of liquid. Top with some peanut or almond butter and enjoy.”