From Alia Bhatt's bandana to Sanya Malhotra's flower hair stick, these are the hottest hairstyles to try this Holi

Holi 2026 is right around the corner, and with the mid-week holiday giving everyone the perfect excuse to go all out, it’s time to plan your look beyond just oversized whites and polarised sunglasses. While the classic champi-oil hairstyle is a practical rite of passage, it’s certainly not your only option this season. Alia Bhatt and Sanya Malhotra If you want to protect your hair from harsh synthetic colours while still looking like you stepped off a movie set, here are the celebrity-inspired hairstyles to bookmark for the festivities. Alia Bhatt’s bandana

Take a cue from Alia Bhatt, who recently sent the internet into a frenzy with her bandhani bandana look at a friend’s wedding. Styled by Rhea Kapoor in a stunning Arpita Mehta ensemble, Alia paired a mirror-embroidered choli with a matching headscarf.

Alia Bhatt’s bandhani bandana

For Holi, this is the ultimate power move. A silk or cotton bandana covers the majority of your scalp, protecting your roots from colour buildup. It’s trendy, effortless, and keeps your hair securely tucked away. Whether you leave your hair down or tie it back in a low ponytail, the bandana is officially the hottest and most protective accessory on the block for 2026. Rasha Thadani’s half-up, half-down If you’re a hair-down kind of girl but dread the wet-hair-in-the-face struggle, Rasha Thadani’s easy half-up style is your best friend. The technique is simple: take two front strands, twist them away from the face, and secure them firmly with pins at the back.

This look is perfect for the unpredictable nature of Holi. It keeps your flicks from sticking to your face once the water balloons start flying. To add a festive, 2026-appropriate touch, tuck in a few fresh marigolds or small flowers into the twists. It’s a boho-romantic vibe that works beautifully with a simple cotton suit. Sanya Malhotra’s decorated bun For those who prefer a zero-interference policy during the festivities, Sanya Malhotra’s decorated bun is the way to go. If you’re opting for a minimalist white kurta, let your hair do the talking.

Instead of a plain bun, use colourful hair sticks adorned with real flowers or crochet ornaments. These slender tools are designed to secure even the thickest hair without the need for a dozen elastic bands that can snap when wet. The best part? You can customise the ornaments to match the colours of the gulal you’ll be playing with. It’s functional art at its finest. Bhumi Pednekar’s ribbon braid Finally, for the traditionalists who swear by the oiled plait, Bhumi Pednekar offers a modern upgrade: the ribbon braid. Instead of a basic three-strand braid, weave neon or multicoloured ribbons through the sections as you go.