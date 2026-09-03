Dhaniya to nariyal: Nutritionist Simrun Chopra shares health benefits of these 5 simple panjiri recipes for Janmashtami
Explore five delightful panjiri recipes for Janmashtami, highlighting health benefits and easy preparation methods to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth.
Krishna Janmashtami, also called Krishna Jayanti, celebrates Lord Krishna's birth. This year, the festival starts on September 4 at 2:25 AM and ends on September 5 at 12:13 AM. As Janmashtami approaches, temples are decorated, and people are excited to celebrate. During this festival, 56 types of food, known as bhog, along with many other dishes, are prepared for the deity. Many Indian households make a dish called panjiri as prasad for Lord Krishna. Panjiri is considered Lord Krishna's favorite, making it a common offering. There are various ways to prepare panjiri.
Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.Read moreRead less
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Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.
From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”
Subject expertise
With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.
In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.
Education and professional background
Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.
Career journey and experience
Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.
From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”
Subject expertise
With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.
In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.
Education and professional background
Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.
What traditional foods are prepared for Janmashtami?
This Janmashtami, Nutritionist Simrun Chopra shares five traditional panjiri recipes you can make and offer to the deity.
1. Dhaniya (coriander) panjiri
Dhaniya panjiri is a popular dish made for Janmashtami. It is known for its great smell and taste. This dish includes coriander seeds and is easy to prepare. First, roast the coriander seeds in ghee and set them aside. Next, roast dry fruits and nuts, like makhanas, and add powdered sugar. Cook everything together and serve.
2. Nariyal (coconut) panjiri
This panjiri, made with grated coconut, is easy to prepare and very tasty. To make it for Janmashtami, first dry roast grated coconut and muskmelon seeds in separate pans. Then, add sugar powder and green cardamom. Mix the grated coconut and melon seeds into the dry fruit mix, then cook well. Serve it to the deity as prashad.
3. Dry fruit panjiri
Panjiri is an easy prasad recipe. Adding dry fruits makes it tastier. To make panjiri, first heat ghee and add mixed dry fruits. Roast the dry fruits and set them aside. Next, roast the makhana until crispy. Then, roast the wheat flour in ghee. After that, add the crushed dry fruits and powdered sugar. Cook everything and enjoy.
4. Besan (gram flour) panjiri
Besan panjiri is a delicious treat that is easy to make. To prepare it, heat ghee in a pan and dry-roast the besan until it turns brown and smells fragrant. Next, add chopped dry fruits like almonds and pistachios, along with whole fox nuts. Then, add cardamom powder and powdered sugar. Mix everything well, and it's ready to enjoy.
5. Gond (edible gum) panjiri
Dhaniya panjiri is a healthy version of a popular treat. To make it, heat ghee in a pan. Add gond (edible gum) and let it puff up. Once it’s done, drain the extra oil. Next, add grated coconut to the pan and cook it until it turns brown. Then, mix in ghee, wheat flour, coconut, and gond. Cook everything together and serve.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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