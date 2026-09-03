Why are more young adults experiencing heart palpitations? Cardiologist explains when it may need attention
Irregular heartbeats are becoming increasingly common in people in their 20s and 30s. Here’s when you need to see a doctor.
Heart issues were earlier diagnosed in the late 50s or 60s, but things have changed. More and more people are reportedly facing heart issues, including irregular heartbeats, in their 20s and 30s.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vanita Arora, clinical Lead, cardiac electrophysiology, and a senior consultant interventional cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, breaks down the reason behind this.
Also read | Why prioritising heart health is one of the most important forms of self-care for mothers
Irregular heartbeats in 20s and 30s
According to Dr Vanita, regular checkups partly explain the increased detection, but people using smartwatches and fitness trackers also contribute because these devices capture heart activity. “Now irregular heart rhythms are documented and brought to the doctor for possible treatment,” added Dr Vanita.
Consumption of stimulants
Doctors say that improved detection and education are not the only causes. Cardiologists blame a high consumption of stimulants. “Energy drinks, high caffeine consumption, and recreational drug usage are some of these stimulants. Nicotine, like some of these stimulants, can also cause irregular heart rhythms,” said Dr Vanita. Alcohol is also a concern. Drinking is documented to cause the heart rhythm to go erratic.
Poor sleep and stress
Poor sleep and chronic stress also impact heart health. Dr Vanita highlighted that young adults may be working long hours in jobs with erratic schedules and home schedules. This lifestyle has chronic high stress levels, poor sleep, and poor heart health.
Thyroid problems
Some problems are chronic and do not have obvious symptoms. According to Dr Vanita, thyroid can also cause irregular heart rhythms. High blood pressure is also connected to these problems, as well as structural congenital heart defects.
“Faster heartbeats that come suddenly and settle suddenly or flutters that occur several times and last several seconds or longer, causing symptoms of dizziness, chest pain, or shortness of breath, are serious,” explained Dr Vanita.
An ECG at the time of symptoms and a visit to a cardiologist are warranted in such cases. It would be more economical to take care of this concern than to wait for the palpitations to become worse and highly symptomatic.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.