Can lifting heavy weights weaken your pelvic floor? Urogynaecologist explains the real risk of prolapse
If you are lifting heavy weights, here’s everything you need to know about pelvic organ prolapse.
Strength training is one of the most important exercises everyone should consider for better physical health. But lifting heavy weights often comes with misconceptions and risks, especially for women.
From muscle buildup to pelvic prolapse, there are several health issues that can arise with strength training. In an interview, Dr Daisy Yogeshkumar Shethna, consultant obstetrics and urogynaecology at Fortis, Mohali, reveals what every woman should know about pelvic floor health and prolapse.
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When does a pelvic prolapse happen?
According to Dr Daisy, the pelvic floor is a group of muscles and supporting tissues at the bottom of the pelvis. They help support the bladder, uterus, and bowel. Prolapse happens when this support weakens, and one or more of these organs start to bulge downwards.
This can create a feeling of heaviness or fullness in the pelvis and cause difficulties in bowel movement. It usually develops because of a combination of factors, such as pregnancy and childbirth, ageing, menopause, being overweight, long-term constipation or coughing, and a natural weakness in the supporting tissues.
Can heavy weightlifting cause pelvic floor prolapse?
“Lifting a heavy weight does increase the pressure inside your abdomen, which means your pelvic floor also has to work harder. Repeated heavy lifting may add to this stress, particularly in someone who already has weaker pelvic support. But that does not mean that lifting weights will automatically cause pelvic organ prolapse,” said Dr Daisy.
Importantly, there is no good evidence that a healthy woman will develop prolapse simply because she exercises or lifts weights. Studies in women who regularly perform strength training have not shown that heavier weights automatically mean a greater risk of prolapse.
What happens when you lift something very heavy?
Dr Daisy highlighted that you may naturally tighten your tummy muscles and hold your breath or strain for a few seconds. This increases pressure inside your abdomen and puts some extra pressure on the pelvic floor. But this is not necessarily harmful.
Our pelvic floor is designed to respond to these pressure changes during everyday activities like coughing, sneezing and laughing as well as while exercising.
For women who already have prolapse or pelvic-floor symptoms, however, the approach should be individual rather than simply ‘stop lifting weights.’ If a particular exercise causes vaginal heaviness, a feeling of something coming down, a bulge or urine leakage, the exercise or the way it is being performed may need to be modified. A pelvic-floor physiotherapist can help with the right technique and exercises.
Should women stop lifting weights to prevent prolapse?
According to Dr Daisy, building muscle is important for bone strength, fitness, and healthy ageing. The aim is to exercise sensibly, increase weights gradually to build strength progressively and pay attention to your body’s signals.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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