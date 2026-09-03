Can lifting heavy weights weaken your pelvic floor? Urogynaecologist explains the real risk of prolapse

Strength training is one of the most important exercises everyone should consider for better physical health. But lifting heavy weights often comes with misconceptions and risks, especially for women.

From muscle buildup to pelvic prolapse, there are several health issues that can arise with strength training. In an interview, Dr Daisy Yogeshkumar Shethna, consultant obstetrics and urogynaecology at Fortis, Mohali, reveals what every woman should know about pelvic floor health and prolapse.

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When does a pelvic prolapse happen? According to Dr Daisy, the pelvic floor is a group of muscles and supporting tissues at the bottom of the pelvis. They help support the bladder, uterus, and bowel. Prolapse happens when this support weakens, and one or more of these organs start to bulge downwards.

This can create a feeling of heaviness or fullness in the pelvis and cause difficulties in bowel movement. It usually develops because of a combination of factors, such as pregnancy and childbirth, ageing, menopause, being overweight, long-term constipation or coughing, and a natural weakness in the supporting tissues.