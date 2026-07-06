Building muscle on a plant-based diet? 5 vegan protein powders that are worth trying this year

Best vegan protein powder to support your muscle growth (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Choosing the right vegan protein powder is important for anyone looking to build muscle on a plant-based diet. These supplements contain no animal ingredients and offer a high protein content. Look for plant-based protein powders made from plants like peas, hemp, rice, or soy, as they provide the essential amino acids needed for muscle building and repair. Avoid products containing synthetic ingredients, and consider mixing different powders to provide a wider range of amino acids. A high-quality vegan protein powder that aligns with your fitness goals will support your efforts to increase muscle strength and power, whether you want to recover after workouts or improve your overall muscle health.

What is vegan protein powder made of? Vegan protein powder is a supplement made from plant-based ingredients. It provides a concentrated source of protein without any animal products. This powder is for people who want to increase their protein intake and follow a vegan or vegetarian diet.

Vegan protein powders usually combine several plant sources, such as peas, hemp, brown rice, soy, and pumpkin seeds. The protein is extracted using a specialised process, yielding a powder that can be easily added to smoothies, drinks, and baked goods.

These powders contain essential amino acids important for muscle growth, repair, and overall health. They offer a simple and flexible way to add more protein to your diet.

Is plant-based protein powder as good as whey protein powder? Choosing between vegan and whey protein powder depends on your dietary needs and preferences. Both types provide protein effectively. Vegan protein is cruelty-free, easier to digest, and usually lower in calories and fat. It's also a good option for those who are lactose intolerant. Vegan protein powders are made from plant sources, making them suitable for people on vegan or vegetarian diets. They may also include extra nutrients and fibre. They are typically lactose- and dairy-free, which is helpful for those with sensitivities.

Does whey protein have a complete amino acid profile? Whey protein, which comes from milk, has a complete amino acid profile that supports muscle growth. It absorbs quickly, making it ideal for post-workout recovery. Both types offer quality protein, but your personal tolerance, dietary restrictions, and fitness goals will influence your choice. While whey is complete and efficient, vegan protein supports plant-based diets and provides a diverse array of nutrients.

Are there any downsides to plant protein? Many people choose vegan protein powders, but these may not provide all the amino acids found in whey protein. It's important to pick high-quality vegan protein powders to get the nutrients you need. Some plant-based protein powders may lack certain amino acids or contain fewer nutrients than animal-based protein powders. To ensure you get a complete range of nutrients, you might need to eat different types of plant proteins.

Can vegan protein powder cause digestive issues? Some people may experience digestive discomfort due to the higher fibre content in certain plant-based proteins. Adding thickeners, artificial flavours, or extra sugars can affect the nutritional profile of some vegan protein powders. Additionally, finding high-quality vegan protein sources can be harder and more expensive than finding regular protein supplements. It may also be more challenging to find complete vegan protein sources than traditional animal-based options, which may lead to higher costs.

Best vegan protein powders in India Some individuals might not enjoy the taste and texture of certain vegan protein powders, which can limit their choices based on personal preferences. However, many of these concerns have been addressed through improved product formulations, leading to a wider range of vegan protein options that address these issues and provide high-quality protein suitable for various dietary needs and tastes.