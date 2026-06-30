Lifting heavy weights? Surgeon warns that incorrect weightlifting can trigger hernia; shares 4 signs to watch out for

As more people take up gym workouts and strength training, conversations around exercise-related injuries have also become more common. While weightlifting offers numerous health benefits, lifting excessively heavy weights without proper technique or adequate preparation can place significant strain on the abdominal wall. In some individuals – particularly those with a pre-existing weakness in the abdominal muscles – this increased intra-abdominal pressure may contribute to the development or worsening of a hernia. Lifting excessively heavy weights can put excess pressure in your abdomen. (Pexel)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Pankaj Sharma – director of the department of robotics, bariatric, laparoscopic and general surgery at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh and founder of Shalya Clinic in Rohini, New Delhi – who explains, “Fitness and strength training have become an important part of many people’s lifestyles, but it is equally important to understand the limits of your body. Heavy weightlifting does not directly cause every hernia, but improper lifting techniques, excessive strain and ignoring early symptoms can increase the risk.”

What is hernia? According to Dr Sharma, a hernia occurs when an internal organ or tissue pushes through a weak area in the surrounding muscle or connective tissue. It often appears as a bulge or swelling, commonly in the abdomen or groin area. The bulge may become more noticeable while coughing, lifting weights or straining and may reduce when lying down.

Can weightlifting cause hernia? Heavy lifting alone is not always the only reason behind a hernia. However, it can act as a trigger when there is already a weakness in the abdominal wall. Factors such as genetics, previous surgeries, obesity, ageing, chronic cough, constipation and poor muscle strength can also increase the risk.

The surgeon explains, “When a person lifts a heavy weight, pressure inside the abdomen increases. If there is a weak point in the muscle layer, this pressure can push tissues through that area and reveal a hernia.”