Considering Ozempic or Mounjaro for weight loss? Experts share who actually qualifies for GLP-1 treatment

The growing popularity of GLP-1 medications like Mounjaro and Ozempic has changed conversations around weight management. From social media trends to celebrity weight-loss discussions, these injections have gained attention for their role in helping some people achieve significant weight reduction. However, experts caution that these medicines are not meant for everyone looking for quick weight loss. Read more to find out who actually benefits from weight loss treatments. (Pexel)

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GLP-1 treatments require proper medical evaluation, as their suitability depends on factors such as body weight, underlying health conditions, metabolic status and overall medical history.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Nandini Dadu – aesthetic physician, GLP coach and hair restoration expert at Dadu Medical Centre in Vasant Vihar and Rajouri Garden, New Delhi – and Dr Nivedita Dadu – founder and chief dermatologist at Dadu Medical Centre – who offer their insights on the nuances of this line of treatment.

Dr Nandini Dadu notes, “GLP-1 medications have created a lot of awareness about obesity treatment, but they should not be seen as a shortcut for weight loss. These are prescription-based therapies that need medical assessment, monitoring, and a personalised approach.”

With increasing curiosity and confusion around these medicines, the GLP coach stresses that it is important to understand some common questions – who should consider GLP-1 treatment, who should avoid it, and why medical supervision is necessary before starting these therapies.

GLP-1 medicines are not meant for casual weight loss Many people consider these injections after seeing online transformations, but the experts emphasise that weight management is not the same for everyone. A person’s body composition, lifestyle, hormones, existing health conditions, and previous weight-loss attempts all play an important role.

Dr Nivedita Dadu explains, “The increasing interest in GLP-1 medications shows that people are becoming more aware of obesity as a health condition. However, choosing these medicines only because they are trending can be risky. A proper consultation is important to understand whether a person genuinely needs this treatment.”