Dermatologist warns of 'Mounjaro face': Skincare tips for balanced weight loss success

Dr Sayyad said, “It refers to the facial alterations associated with quick and extensive weight loss , which includes the appearance of the cheeks being sunken or hollow, pronounced eye shadows and bags beneath the lower eyelids, loose or lax skin around the jawline or elsewhere on the face, and generally appearing gaunt and tired.”

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajara Sayyad, medical director and business head at Eterne Clinic, and consultant dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon, explained how these changes occur and what can be done to manage them.

With Mounjaro becoming a go-to option for fast weight loss, experts are now highlighting a lesser-discussed aspect called ‘Mounjaro face’. Dermatologists explain that rapid weight loss may lead to noticeable facial changes, including sagging, hollowing, and loss of elasticity.

Dr Sayyad highlighted that this isn't a side effect of the drug itself, but a byproduct of the extremely fast and substantial loss of subcutaneous facial fat, the layer responsible for giving the face a youthful and rounded appearance.

Dr Sayyad, “This doesn't mean Mounjaro should not be sought, as it genuinely does bring transformative change for people. It just suggests that rather than viewing this as another unpleasant drug-related side effect, doctors recommend taking a proactive and all-around approach toward it. So as not to get the ‘Mounjaro face’ with such a rapid rate of fat reduction, it's important to get the proper nutritional support. Without sufficient protein , rapid weight loss leads to muscle and volume depletion. A carefully crafted nutritional plan made by an experienced clinical nutritionist may well keep a lean body and healthy skin."

He highlighted that our face is typically supported by several pockets of fat that give structure and support to the facial features. When we rapidly shed weight , especially over 30, where collagen naturally begins to decrease, the skin may not have had sufficient time to naturally conform to the newly reduced volume, resulting in a discordant aesthetic of a thinner, fitter body contrasted with a visibly aged or worn-looking face.

Treatments In conjunction with a healthy diet, treatments aimed at skin tightening and boosting collagen production are beneficial. Non-invasive treatments such as radiofrequency (RF) and High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) can enhance skin firmness and elasticity by encouraging the body's natural collagen production process, mitigating the effect of sagging skin that can result from quick weight loss.

According to Dr Sayyad, let's not neglect skin laxity, the ‘Mounjaro face’, or any skin-related woes that may occur with drastic weight loss. Mounjaro is one potent tool for the transformation that people seek, but like any such drug, it'll have the most impact when approached carefully and supported wisely. Because for the weight-loss community, real success isn't achieved by just looking slimmer, but also by finding balance, inside and out.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.