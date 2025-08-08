‘MANAS’ proves effective: Delhi registers 16 drug-related cases this year

In a fight against drug trafficking, Madak Padarth Nishedh Asuchna Kendra (MANAS) revealed that 16 narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) cases were registered in the capital, of 36 cases across India, between January 11 and August 6 this year, said officials. MANAS has till now received 70,000 calls related to drug trafficking, illicit cultivation, or seeking rehabilitation support.

The Delhi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) reported significant success through the effective implementation of MANAS– the national narcotics helpline portal run by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which allows citizens to anonymously report drug-related offences through a 24x7 toll-free number (1933) and an online platform.

MANAS has till now received 70,000 calls related to drug trafficking, illicit cultivation, or seeking rehabilitation support. Launched by Union home minister Amit Shah during the 7th Apex Level NCORD Meeting and expanded in a regional conference in January this year, the MANAS initiative has strengthened community-based policing in the fight against narcotics.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, minister of state in the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday that 6,152 actionable drug-related tips were escalated to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal units and ANTF of different states and union territories, resulting in 36 NDPS cases.

It said that 7,100 calls were related to de-addiction and rehabilitation and 56,700 addressed miscellaneous issues. The helpline also encouraged public participation through the MyGov platform, where 2,013 citizens took part in Drug- Free India Quiz, and 835 posters and 522 reels were submitted as part of the awareness campaign.

Special commissioner of police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava, who also heads the ANTF, said that the complaints led to the recovery of various contraband substances, including heroin, ganja, psychotropic injections, and illicit liquor.

“We also recovered 180 grams of heroin and over 3.7 kilograms of ganja from Burari, Bhalswa Dairy, Anand Parbat, Vivek Vihar, R.K. Puram, and Govindpuri. Multiple cases also involved psychotropic injections such as Buprenorphine and Avil, while illegal liquor was seized in Ranhola and Karawal Nagar,” he added.

Follow up operations were carried out via leads submitted through the portal and app and cases were registered under the NDPS Act, Excise Act, IPC, and the Gambling Act.

Srivastava added cases were reported from nearly every zone of Delhi, with the highest being in the Outer district (4), followed by South East (3), Rohini (2), North (2), North East (2), and one case each in South West, Central, and Shahdara districts.

Reaffirming Delhi Police’s commitment for curbing drug abuse, Srivastava urged citizens to continue using the MANAS helpline, promising strict confidentiality for whistle-blowers.

The MANAS platform, also accessible through the UMANG app, plays a key role in providing public a direct and secure channel to aid law enforcement in tackling the growing menace of narcotics.