Physician warns emotional blunting can be a side-effect of antidepressants, shares other risks and withdrawal symptoms

Being prescribed antidepressants often marks the beginning of a long journey - once you start, it usually takes months or even years before you can safely stop. These medications can be highly effective in managing depression, but they also come with a range of side effects and require careful tapering under medical supervision. Antidepressants may regulate mood fluctuations but they come with a bunch of side effects.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Psychiatrist shares 10 red flags of mental issues in teenagers; here’s what parents should know

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, is opening up a conversation around these lesser-discussed challenges, sharing insights on both the benefits and risks of antidepressant use, in an Instagram video posted on September 22. According to Dr Sood, large studies confirm that SSRIs or Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors improve mood in major depression. They are prescribed as part of multimodal treatment plans, but have a bunch of side effects - hence, he recommends discussing with your doctor to make sure the benefits outweigh the risks. The potential side effects, as discussed by Dr Sood, are as follows:

Weight gain

The doctor points out, “Ongoing use is linked to higher odds of significant weight gain over months to years, with risk differing by drug,” and some studies indicate that escitalopram and paroxetine show stronger signals of weight gain, as compared to other varieties. According to him, “Mechanisms include appetite shifts, metabolic effects, and recovery from prior weight loss.”

Sexual side-effects

The pain medicine expert highlights research showing that 25% to 80% of individuals on SSRIs report experiencing sexual side effects, according to meta-analyses. He outlines the symptoms as - “These include reduced desire, arousal, or orgasm difficulties and are a common reason for discontinuation.” Experiencing these effects after stopping the medication is rare.

Emotional blunting

According to Dr Sood, some patients report feeling emotional numbness, feeling “flattened” or being less emotionally responsive. He adds, “Surveys suggest this affects a significant minority, though it can be difficult to separate from residual depression itself.”

Also Read | World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Psychiatrist explains 5 early warning signs you should never ignore

Night sweats

Night sweats are a very common side-effect of antidepressants, recognised across the class. The doctor mentions, “Primary care studies show SSRIs are linked with night sweats, particularly in older adults.”

Withdrawal symptoms

It is inadvisable to stop taking antidepressants suddenly, because it can cause severe withdrawal symptoms. According to Dr Sood, withdrawal symptoms are characterised by dizziness, insomnia, irritability, sensory “zaps” and anxiety. He continues, “A recent meta-analysis found ~15% experience this, though other reviews report higher figures. Longer, slower tapers reduce the risk.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.