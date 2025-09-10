World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Psychiatrist explains 5 early warning signs you should never ignore

World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: September 10 is recognised as the suicide prevention day globally. It is observed to spread awareness regarding the importance of detecting the early signs and giving timely support, to reassure individuals at risk of suicide that they are not alone. Close family members and friends can prevent suicide by being aware about the warning signs. (Shutterstock)

Dr Harshida Bhansali, senior psychiatrist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, told HT Lifestyle in an interview that there is currently a serious situation in both India and worldwide, flagging suicide as a major ‘public health concern.’ The crisis is not just an observation; the figures are disturbing, with suicide rates sharply rising across the country and the world.

To shed light on how serious it is, Dr Bhansali quoted the National Crime Records Bureau report from 2022, which disclosed that India recorded 170,924 deaths due to suicide, a 4.2 per cent increase from the previous year, with a national suicide rate of 12.4 per 100,000. Another concerning point she drew attention to was that 7.6 per cent of these deaths involved students, highlighting the need for mental health support for the youth.

For a more global perspective on this crisis, the psychiatrist cited World Health Organisation statistics from their 2021 report, which state that more than 720,000 people die by suicide each year, with 73 per cent of suicides occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Alarmingly, Dr Bhansali revealed that suicide continues to be the third leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds.

Why is awareness important?

The fear of judgment prevents individuals struggling with mental health issues from seeking therapy.(Freepik)

Suicide is preventable, and, as per psychiatrist Dr Bhansali, awareness is the first step towards prevention.

She commented that the first hurdles to seeking help are “fear of judgment, lack of anonymity, and misconceptions about therapy being a sign of weakness.”

Dr Bhansali further added, “ Suicide is often preventable; however, it may only become preventable if the warning signs can be caught early and the person engaging in suicidal thoughts is met with empathy and intervention. In India, we still see considerable stigma surrounding issues of mental health that continues to silence those who may struggle.”

5 warning suicidal signs

When family and friends can identify the signs, they can intervene early and offer support. (Freepik)

Loved ones of a person who dies by suicide may often say, ‘How did we not see it?’ and mourn that the person was always jolly, till the day of suicide as well. But this is not always the case, as the psychiatrist explained: “Suicide risk often reveals itself in certain observable behaviours.”

Here are some of the signs she shared that may show when one is suicidal:

1. Giving away possessions of worth

This signifies they are preparing for death and perhaps emotionally separating themselves from their identity as well.

2. Calm after the storm

If they go from agitated, frenetic feelings to calm, it may mean they have come to a resolution to end their life.

3. Expressing feelings of being a burden

Anyone making comments like, ‘everyone would be better off without me,’ shows how hopeless they have become and that their self-worth has diminished.

4. Talking, writing, drawing, or being fascinated by death or graphic themes

When they talk, write, or draw repeatedly about death, there are probably some suicidal ideations attached to those fantasies.

5. Fluctuating sleeping and eating patterns

These changes are often concurrent with emotional disarray, and if things do change, they may precede a crisis.

What can friends and family do?

The psychiatrist highlighted a very valuable piece of advice for friends and family of an at-risk suicide individual: “Suicide prevention is not just the responsibility of a counsellor; it takes a group effort. Together, we can help save lives by educating ourselves to recognise the signs, being open to direct conversation, and offering support when we are capable.”

This means that preventing suicide is a collective task, and the community at large plays a role in helping those in need.

Here are the vital steps one can follow if someone they know is suicidal, as listed by the psychiatrist:

Ask directly: Don't shy; ask, "Are you thinking anything negative?" It shows you care and opens the door for honest conversation. Be there: Take the time to listen without any judgment. You can be a strong company just by your presence. Safety: Take the time to remove access to lethal means, and stay with the person if they are an immediate risk to themselves. Connect to professional help: Encourage the person to speak with a mental health professional or call a helpline. Follow up: Keep checking in. Ongoing support can reduce the risk of persons in distress further worsening their situation, and reinforces the notion that they are not alone.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.