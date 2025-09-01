Psychiatrist explains if your teen's moodiness is just a phase or something more: 6 warning signs parents should know

Teenage phase is an emotional rollercoaster where, because of the many physical changes of adolescence, teens experience major emotional shifts. From slamming doors in their parents’ faces to engaging in reckless behaviour like skipping school, the moodiness in teenage years can show up in many different ways. While this moodiness is characteristic of this phase and even normal, there are times it may signal deeper mental health concerns. Parents need to have a proactive role in recognising these signs early, offering support, and seeking timely professional help when needed. Teens block their parents out during adolescence.(Shutterstock)

Dr Zirak Marker, Child, adolescent and family psychiatrist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, told HT Lifestyle that when moodiness disturbs daily functioning, then it becomes a warning sign.

He said, "Teenage moodiness is often characterised by temporary fluctuations in moods that are reactive to specific events and don't significantly impact their daily functioning. But moodiness, which is a sign of a more serious problem, is often persistent, severe, and disruptive to daily functioning."

Dr Marker shared a guide with us, outlining what normal teenage moodiness looks like, when it becomes a problem, the potential mental health issues it can lead to, and finally, how parents can better connect with their children:

Signs of normal teenage moodiness

Irritability or snappiness : They might be easily annoyed or have a short temper, especially when tired or stressed.

: They might be easily annoyed or have a short temper, especially when tired or stressed. Withdrawal : They spend more time alone in their room.

: They spend more time alone in their room. Changes in sleep Patterns : They might want to sleep in on weekends or stay up later, but their overall sleep quality is usually not a major concern.

: They might want to sleep in on weekends or stay up later, but their overall sleep quality is usually not a major concern. Sensitivity : They might overreact to criticism or setbacks, but they can recover relatively quickly.

: They might overreact to criticism or setbacks, but they can recover relatively quickly. Fluctuating energy levels: Their energy might seem to wax and wane, but it doesn't prevent them from participating in regular activities like school or sports.

When moodiness becomes a concern: Signs parents should know

Persistent sadness or hopelessness: The moodiness doesn't lift, lasting for two weeks or more. This isn't just being "down" for a day; it's a constant state of low mood. Loss of interest: The teen loses interest in activities they once enjoyed, like hobbies, sports, or socialising with friends. Significant changes in sleep and appetite: They may have insomnia or are sleeping excessively (hypersomnia), or they may experience a significant decrease or increase in appetite, leading to noticeable weight changes. Reckless or dangerous behaviour: This includes substance abuse, reckless driving, or engaging in unsafe sexual practices. Thoughts of self-harm or suicide: Any mention or indication of self-harm or suicide is a serious sign and requires immediate professional help. Decline in school performance: Their grades plummet, or they start skipping classes.

Potential mental health issues

Major Depressive Disorder : This is characterised by a persistent depressed mood or loss of interest in activities, causing significant impairment in daily life.

: This is characterised by a persistent depressed mood or loss of interest in activities, causing significant impairment in daily life. Generalised Anxiety Disorder : It is marked by excessive worry and anxiety about a variety of things, accompanied by physical symptoms like restlessness, fatigue, and muscle tension.

: It is marked by excessive worry and anxiety about a variety of things, accompanied by physical symptoms like restlessness, fatigue, and muscle tension. Bipolar Disorder : A mood disorder characterised by extreme shifts in mood, energy, and activity levels. These shifts range from manic episodes to depressive episodes.

: A mood disorder characterised by extreme shifts in mood, energy, and activity levels. These shifts range from manic episodes to depressive episodes. Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder (DMDD) : A childhood disorder characterised by severe and recurrent temper outbursts that are inconsistent with the child's developmental level.

: A childhood disorder characterised by severe and recurrent temper outbursts that are inconsistent with the child's developmental level. Eating Disorders: Conditions like anorexia nervosa or bulimia nervosa, which involve severe disturbances in eating behaviours and body image.

Tips for parents to connect with their teen

1. Maintain an open-door policy:

Let your teen know you are always available to talk without judgment.

This means listening more than you speak and validating their feelings, even if you don't understand them.

2. Spend quality, unstructured time together:

Instead of forcing a conversation, engage in activities they enjoy, such as watching a movie, playing a game, or going for a walk. This low-pressure environment can often lead to them opening up on their own terms.

3. Encourage professional help:

Gently suggest talking to a school counsellor, therapist, or doctor.

Frame it as a way to get an objective perspective and equip them with tools to navigate their feelings. Reassure them that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

4. Encourage participation in support groups:

Conversations with peers can be a great way to get adolescents to open up about their challenges.

Support networks like the Human Library, where people of the same age group openly share their stories, are effective in connecting with youth.

They also help them understand that they are not alone, relate, and learn from others’ challenges.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.