Cardiologist with 20 years of experience warns about Ozempic: 'Not all weight loss on GLP-1 medications is healthy'

As GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic continue to dominate global conversations around weight loss, a doctor is urging patients to look beyond the scale. Also read | 7 weight loss myths busted by celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey: ‘Never go for Ozempic…’ Dr Sanjay Bhojraj highlights why protein, strength training, and an exit strategy are non-negotiable if you're taking GLP-1s. (Unsplash)

In a detailed critique shared on Instagram on June 19, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a US-based interventional cardiologist with over two decades of experience, warned about the long-term consequences of relying solely on medications without a comprehensive lifestyle strategy.

"Not all weight loss on GLP-1 medications is healthy weight loss," Dr Bhojraj said, challenging the mainstream narrative surrounding the drugs. "And the biggest mistake I see? People confuse eating less with getting healthier," he added.

The danger of the 'muscle trap' While drugs like semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy) and the experimental tri-agonist retatrutide are highly effective at suppressing appetite, Dr Bhojraj shared that a lack of caloric intake can backfire if not managed precisely: "GLP-1s can reduce appetite. We all know that. But if you’re losing weight while barely eating protein, not strength training, ignoring digestion, losing muscle, and never building the habits that keep the weight off later… that’s not a long-term plan."

When patients drop weight rapidly, a significant percentage of that loss can come from lean muscle tissue rather than adipose (fat) tissue,he added. This muscle wasting, medically known as sarcopenia, can severely damage a patient's resting metabolic rate.

According to Dr Bhojraj, this creates a dangerous rebound effect once patients stop taking the medication. "When people stop GLP-1 therapy, studies show a lot of the weight will come back, along with worsening cardiometabolic markers like blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol," he warned. Also read | Ozempic approved for use in India: All you need to know about its benefits, risks and price