Cardiologist with 20 years of experience warns about Ozempic: 'Not all weight loss on GLP-1 medications is healthy'
Dr Sanjay Bhojraj warns that losing weight while barely eating protein or lifting weights means you are likely losing critical muscle mass — not just fat.
As GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic continue to dominate global conversations around weight loss, a doctor is urging patients to look beyond the scale. Also read | 7 weight loss myths busted by celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey: ‘Never go for Ozempic…’
In a detailed critique shared on Instagram on June 19, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a US-based interventional cardiologist with over two decades of experience, warned about the long-term consequences of relying solely on medications without a comprehensive lifestyle strategy.
"Not all weight loss on GLP-1 medications is healthy weight loss," Dr Bhojraj said, challenging the mainstream narrative surrounding the drugs. "And the biggest mistake I see? People confuse eating less with getting healthier," he added.
The danger of the 'muscle trap'
While drugs like semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy) and the experimental tri-agonist retatrutide are highly effective at suppressing appetite, Dr Bhojraj shared that a lack of caloric intake can backfire if not managed precisely: "GLP-1s can reduce appetite. We all know that. But if you’re losing weight while barely eating protein, not strength training, ignoring digestion, losing muscle, and never building the habits that keep the weight off later… that’s not a long-term plan."
When patients drop weight rapidly, a significant percentage of that loss can come from lean muscle tissue rather than adipose (fat) tissue,he added. This muscle wasting, medically known as sarcopenia, can severely damage a patient's resting metabolic rate.
According to Dr Bhojraj, this creates a dangerous rebound effect once patients stop taking the medication. "When people stop GLP-1 therapy, studies show a lot of the weight will come back, along with worsening cardiometabolic markers like blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol," he warned. Also read | Ozempic approved for use in India: All you need to know about its benefits, risks and price
Growing legal and regulatory scrutiny
The cardiologist's warnings come amidst mounting legal battles and updated regulatory labels for the drug class. Dr Bhojraj highlighted that as patients use these medications long-term, more severe, hidden side-effects are surfacing: "And we’re already seeing the messy side of this conversation. There are active lawsuits around GLP-1 medications alleging serious gastrointestinal injuries, including gastroparesis and intestinal obstruction."
Beyond pending litigation, federal regulators have continually updated the safety profiles for these prescriptions to reflect real-world data, he added: "The FDA label for Ozempic also includes warnings around gallbladder disease, acute kidney injury, ileus, intestinal obstruction, severe constipation, and pulmonary aspiration during anaesthesia or deep sedation."
The warning regarding pulmonary aspiration has become a particular focus for surgical teams, as the delayed gastric emptying caused by GLP-1s means patients may still have food in their stomachs during surgery, even after fasting, he highlighted. Also read | HT Health Talk: Is there minimum and maximum age for Ozempic? Bengaluru doctor answers 10 FAQs about weight loss drugs
The need for a 'game plan'
Dr Bhojraj stressed that he is not entirely anti-GLP-1, but rather an advocate for their responsible, structured use. For medications to deliver true health benefits, they must be viewed as tools within a broader metabolic framework rather than standalone cures. "You need a game plan when it comes to these medications," Dr Bhojraj concluded.
Medical guidelines increasingly echo this sentiment, suggesting that any patient on a GLP-1 protocol must aggressively prioritise dietary protein to preserve lean mass, engage in heavy resistance training to signal muscle retention, and work closely with clinical teams to establish a viable 'exit strategy' or maintenance plan to avoid metabolic relapse.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.