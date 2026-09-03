Bored of vegetable stir-fry? Try this nutritionist-recommended low-calorie high-protein lauki soup for weight loss

If you’re focusing on fitness and trying to lose weight, nutrition is just as important as your workout routine. Choosing nutrient-dense, lower-calorie meals can make it easier to maintain a calorie deficit – while protein helps support satiety and muscle health, fibre-rich vegetables add plenty of volume without significantly increasing your calorie intake.

If your usual vegetable stir-fry has started to feel repetitive, it may be time to switch things up with a simple, high-protein, high-fibre recipe that is both comforting and filling.

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Aarzoo Sethi, a certified dietitian and nutrition consultant, has shared a high-protein lauki soup recipe that provides 12 g of protein in under 156 calories, making it a light and nutrient-rich option that may support weight management goals.

In an Instagram video shared on September 2, the nutritionist stated, “I do not promote fancy or expensive ingredients; I believe in simple Indian food that you can actually follow. If you want to lose seven kilos of weight in the month of September, replace your dinner meal with this meal; you will get both taste and weight loss.”