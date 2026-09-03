Bored of vegetable stir-fry? Try this nutritionist-recommended low-calorie high-protein lauki soup for weight loss
Are you looking for tastier ways to incorporate vegetables into your diet to support your weight-loss goals? Try this high-protein lauki soup recipe.
If you’re focusing on fitness and trying to lose weight, nutrition is just as important as your workout routine. Choosing nutrient-dense, lower-calorie meals can make it easier to maintain a calorie deficit – while protein helps support satiety and muscle health, fibre-rich vegetables add plenty of volume without significantly increasing your calorie intake.
If your usual vegetable stir-fry has started to feel repetitive, it may be time to switch things up with a simple, high-protein, high-fibre recipe that is both comforting and filling.
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Aarzoo Sethi, a certified dietitian and nutrition consultant, has shared a high-protein lauki soup recipe that provides 12 g of protein in under 156 calories, making it a light and nutrient-rich option that may support weight management goals.
In an Instagram video shared on September 2, the nutritionist stated, “I do not promote fancy or expensive ingredients; I believe in simple Indian food that you can actually follow. If you want to lose seven kilos of weight in the month of September, replace your dinner meal with this meal; you will get both taste and weight loss.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 1 medium lauki (bottle gourd), peeled and chopped
- 2 onions, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 small bowl of soaked moong dal
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 tsp salt, or to taste
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- Water, as needed
- Black pepper powder, for garnish
- Fresh coriander leaves, chopped, for garnish
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp oil or ghee, for tempering
Method
- Add the chopped lauki, onions, garlic, soaked moong dal and bay leaf to a pressure cooker.
- Add the salt, turmeric powder and enough water to cover the ingredients.
- Close the lid and pressure cook for three whistles. Allow the pressure to release naturally.
- Remove the bay leaf and blend the cooked mixture until smooth and creamy. Add a little water if needed to adjust the consistency.
- Heat oil or ghee in a small pan, add the cumin seeds and let them crackle.
- Pour the jeera tadka over the soup and mix well.
- Garnish with freshly chopped coriander and a sprinkle of black pepper.
- Serve hot and enjoy.
Weight loss benefits
According to Metropolis Healthcare, bottle gourd, or lauki, is naturally low in calories, providing around 12 to 15 kcal per 100 g. It's high water and fibre content can promote satiety, helping you feel fuller for longer and curb overeating.
It also contains B vitamins and essential minerals that support healthy metabolism, while its low glycaemic index may help with blood sugar regulation. As a water-rich vegetable, lauki may also have a mild diuretic effect, which can help reduce temporary water retention and support weight management.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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