Meet your new favourite dinner: Try this nutritionist-approved tofu crumble protein bowl served with rice and veggies
Building a nutritionally balanced meal does not have to be that complicated. Try Paridhi's recipe for tofu crumble bowl packed with essential nutrients.
A balanced meal doesn’t have to mean bland, boring or complicated. The key is to bring together the right mix of macronutrients with plenty of micronutrients – think protein, fibre-rich vegetables, essential vitamins and minerals, and a source of carbohydrates for energy. And when all of that comes together in one flavour-packed bowl, eating well gets even easier. If you’re looking for a simple, wholesome recipe to support your healthier eating goals, this one is worth trying!
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Paridhi Garg, a nutritionist, gut health expert and certified yoga instructor, has shared the recipe for a tofu crumble bowl that is flavour-packed, wholesome and nutritionally balanced – making for a satisfying meal overall. In an Instagram video shared on August 28, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “I’ve finally made something I couldn’t not share – my latest favourite: the tofu crumble bowl. And honestly… I have never had tofu this good. You genuinely cannot tell it’s tofu.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For the tofu crumble
- 250 to 300 g firm tofu, crumbled
- 1 to 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp Sriracha or chilli sauce
- 1 tsp vinegar
- Salt, to taste
For the sauce
- 2 tbsp peanut butter
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 to 2 tbsp honey
- 2 tbsp Sriracha or chilli sauce
- 1 to 2 tsp vinegar
- 2 to 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- A handful of fresh coriander, chopped
- Chilli flakes, to taste
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
For the stir-fry
- 1 tsp peanut oil
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 carrot, thinly sliced
- 1 bell pepper, sliced
- 1 to 2 cups cabbage, shredded
- ½ to 1 cup edamame
- Other vegetables of your choice
To serve
- Cooked rice
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Add the crumbled tofu to a bowl and toss with soy sauce, honey, Sriracha, vinegar, salt and pepper until well coated.
- Spread the tofu evenly on a lined baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, tossing once halfway through, until golden and crispy. You can also air-fry or sauté the tofu, but baking gives it a particularly crisp texture.
- Whisk together the peanut butter, soy sauce, honey, Sriracha, vinegar, garlic, coriander, chilli flakes, salt and pepper. Add a splash of water until you reach a smooth, pourable consistency. Adjust the flavours to taste.
- Heat the peanut oil in a large pan or wok over high heat. Add the onion, carrot, bell pepper, cabbage and other vegetables, and stir-fry until tender but still slightly crisp. Add the edamame and cook for another minute.
- Pour the prepared peanut sauce over the vegetables and toss well. Cook for five to six minutes, allowing the vegetables to become glossy and well coated in the sauce.
- Add a thin layer of cooked rice to a serving bowl. Top with the saucy vegetable stir-fry and finish with plenty of crispy tofu crumble.
Meal-prep tip: Prepare the tofu, sauce, rice and stir-fried vegetables separately and store them in airtight containers. Assemble when ready to eat for an easy lunch or dinner.
Health benefits
This recipe makes for a wholesome, nutritionally balanced meal that is both satisfying and packed with flavour. Tofu and edamame provide a protein-rich base, while the variety of vegetables adds fibre, vitamins, minerals and other essential micronutrients. The peanut sauce brings healthy fats and plenty of flavour, while the rice provides carbohydrates for energy, making this a well-rounded and satisfying meal.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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