Meet your new favourite dinner: Try this nutritionist-approved tofu crumble protein bowl served with rice and veggies

A balanced meal doesn’t have to mean bland, boring or complicated. The key is to bring together the right mix of macronutrients with plenty of micronutrients – think protein, fibre-rich vegetables, essential vitamins and minerals, and a source of carbohydrates for energy. And when all of that comes together in one flavour-packed bowl, eating well gets even easier. If you’re looking for a simple, wholesome recipe to support your healthier eating goals, this one is worth trying!

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Paridhi Garg, a nutritionist, gut health expert and certified yoga instructor, has shared the recipe for a tofu crumble bowl that is flavour-packed, wholesome and nutritionally balanced – making for a satisfying meal overall. In an Instagram video shared on August 28, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “I’ve finally made something I couldn’t not share – my latest favourite: the tofu crumble bowl. And honestly… I have never had tofu this good. You genuinely cannot tell it’s tofu.”