Rana Daggubati on battling heart problems and kidney failure: ‘My films taught me to overcome the problems’

Actor Rana Daggubati faced a serious health scare some time ago when he battled heart problems and failed kidneys. He has now opened up about how he dealt with his illnesses and returned to shoot for Haathi Mere Saathi.

Rana first revealed his health issues on Samantha Akkineni’s chat show, Sam Jam, last year. He had said that there was a 30% chance that he could have died.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Rana talked about bouncing back from his health complications. “My films taught me to overcome the problems and rise as a hero. I am happy and thankful that Prabu (Solomon, director of Haathi Mere Saathi) sir waited that time and gave me time to heal. Also, the jungle became a big part of my healing,” he said.

On returning to the sets of Haathi Mere Saathi after his illnesses, Rana said, “That’s the fun about reel world. Whatever happens in the real world, the reel doesn’t bother about it. When you are on the sets, you are good to go. So, I think that’s what films do to me.”

Earlier, on Sam Jam, Rana got emotional as he talked about the severity of his condition. “When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was BP, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys... It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death straight,” he said.

At a pre-release event of Haathi Mere Saathi in Hyderabad, Rana said that he ‘transformed into a better human being’ while shooting for it. “I am proud of doing such a film which will showcase the ill-effects of urbanisation on elephants and jungles,” he said.

Haathi Mere Saathi is a trilingual film, which is being released as Kaadan in Tamil and Aaranya in Telugu. It is said to be inspired by the life of environmental activist and forestry worker Jadav Payeng, who was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2015.

The release of Haathi Mere Saathi has been stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Tamil and Telugu versions will hit theatres on March 26, as originally scheduled.

Important Haathi Mere Saathi Release Update (👇) pic.twitter.com/h2OyuhZ20C — Eros Now (@ErosNow) March 23, 2021





Eros International said in a statement, "We have gone through some turbulent times since the past year and the situation hasn't changed much. While we thought everything was getting back to normalcy, the sudden rise in Covid cases are worrisome. Given the current situation, Eros International has decided to hold back the release of their upcoming release, Haathi Mere Saathi, the Hindi version from the trilingual adventure drama starring Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. However, Eros Motion Pictures will be releasing Aranya and Kaadan, the Telugu and Tamil versions respectively."

