Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience reveals which early lifestyle habits can make menopause smoother

Menopause is a major milestone for a woman's health. Estrogen levels drop, and menstrual cycles come to a permanent end. In other words, periods stop completely. While this indicates major changes the body undergoes, conversations around it continue to be limited, with many experiences brushed under the carpet and silently normalised. During menopause, a woman undergoes emotional turbulence as well, making mental health care a priority, along with physiological health. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

From the stigma around discussing periods to the expectation of pushing through menopausal discomfort, women's health continues to be a subject of hush-hush conversation. But it is time to address the elephant in the room.

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Addressing this gap, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, shared a health advisory in his April 27 Instagram post.

He broke down common misconceptions around menopause and highlighted important things women across all age groups should understand. How you experience menopause is shaped by the choices you make long before it actually begins.

The doctor began by changing the narrative where menopause is thought to be a disease, something wrong, but instead, he called it a transition, implying it is natural and just requires adjustment.

Moreover, it should not be normalised; that one has to endure suffering.

Dr London said, “Menopause is not a disease, it is a transition- but the choices and decisions you make today can affect how you feel decades later.”

It also implies that you cannot adopt a menopause-friendly lifestyle habit just as you are about to hit pre-menopausal age; you need to start early with habits, from diet to exercise, that benefit your wellbeing and support you through the volatile physiological and psychological state during menopause.