Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience reveals which early lifestyle habits can make menopause smoother
Menopause is inevitable, but navigating it becomes easier if you start preparing early, laying the foundation as early as your twenties and thirties.
Menopause is a major milestone for a woman's health. Estrogen levels drop, and menstrual cycles come to a permanent end. In other words, periods stop completely. While this indicates major changes the body undergoes, conversations around it continue to be limited, with many experiences brushed under the carpet and silently normalised.
From the stigma around discussing periods to the expectation of pushing through menopausal discomfort, women's health continues to be a subject of hush-hush conversation. But it is time to address the elephant in the room.
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Addressing this gap, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, shared a health advisory in his April 27 Instagram post.
He broke down common misconceptions around menopause and highlighted important things women across all age groups should understand. How you experience menopause is shaped by the choices you make long before it actually begins.
The doctor began by changing the narrative where menopause is thought to be a disease, something wrong, but instead, he called it a transition, implying it is natural and just requires adjustment.
Moreover, it should not be normalised; that one has to endure suffering.
Dr London said, “Menopause is not a disease, it is a transition- but the choices and decisions you make today can affect how you feel decades later.”
It also implies that you cannot adopt a menopause-friendly lifestyle habit just as you are about to hit pre-menopausal age; you need to start early with habits, from diet to exercise, that benefit your wellbeing and support you through the volatile physiological and psychological state during menopause.
Drop in estrogen affects entire body
Hormones like estrogen play a multitude of roles. Beyond fertility and the regulation of the menstrual cycle, it fundamentally acts as a protector, supporting multiple systems, including the heart, brain and metabolism. However, after menopause, as estrogen levels plummet, that protective effect begins to wane.
Dr London described, “Hormones are not just regulating your cycle- estrogen is not about reproduction only. It affects heart health, brain health, and your overall metabolic health. And as estrogen drops, your risk profile changes. For instance, cardiovascular risk goes up- as women enter menopause, the risk of heart attack goes up. Why? Because there is a higher incidence of high blood pressure, increased cholesterol and an increased volume of visceral fat.”
Like a chain effect, the drop in estrogen becomes a precursor to several other health issues. Not dismissing the symptoms, the heart surgeon further advocated for a shift in the narrative, one that acknowledges menopausal symptoms instead of expecting women to simply tolerate them.
These symptoms can include hot flashes, disrupted sleep, and brain fog. There are several therapies available that can help manage and ease these experiences. The ‘push through it’ mindset, therefore, needs to change, and women should not be silently expected to endure discomfort without support or solutions.
Lifestyle choices make the menopause experience better
Preventive habits can help make the menopause experience smoother and also allow for better preparation. Staying informed helps you approach this phase with clarity rather than fear, cutting through the misinformation and unnecessary panic that often surrounds it. “Lifestyle choices are foundational- prioritise resistance training, taking in adequate protein, and adequate sleep." He also focused on developing muscle mass, "because muscle is truly your commodity during menopause.”
This means basics like exercise, nutrition, and sleep go a long way toward making menopause smoother for you. Building resistance has protective advantages in the long run.
In the end, he shared his advice, advocating for women's agency and how, with the right knowledge and support, they can take control of their experience during menopause. “Now, menopause is inevitable, but suffering is not. So, understand what is going on, advocate for yourself and create a plan for your long-term health.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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