Can cranberry juice actually prevent UTI? Maryland doctor explains

A home remedy that has gained popularity on social media for urinary tract infections is drinking cranberry juice. Taking to Instagram on June 3, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, explained if the remedy actually works.

The urinary tract infection is a common health concern for many, especially women. While the condition is highly curable, it is still extremely uncomfortable, and therefore is best completely avoided, like all diseases.

How cranberry juice helps with UTI Dr Sood explained that urinary tract infections are caused by bacteria, which cause serious discomfort. Cranberries contain a chemical known as proanthocyanidins, which stops bacteria from attaching themselves to the uterine walls, and thereby helps prevent infection.

In his words, “Urinary tract infections, or UTI, happen when bacteria enter the urinary system, causing pain, burning, and frequent trips to the bathroom. Cranberries contain natural compounds called proanthocyanidins, which prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract lining. Without a place to attach, the bacteria are more likely to be flushed out before causing an infection.”

While this is the basic idea behind cranberry juice being used as a home remedy, the scientific evidence backing this claim is limited. “Researchers are studying whether cranberry products like juice, tablets, and capsules can actually reduce UTI risk,” shared Dr Sood.

“A 2023 review looked at 50 studies and found that cranberry products lower the risk of UTI by 26 percent in women who get them often,” he noted. “While this suggests potential benefits, the evidence is still limited, and more research is needed before cranberry juice can be fully recommended as a reliable prevention method.”

Why whole cranberries are better for consumption While cranberries do provide certain benefits even in juice form, it is important to keep in mind that eating whole fruits is always the better option. Whole cranberries provide added benefits such as vitamin C and antioxidants that help improve overall health.

As Dr Sood noted, “When considering cranberries for health benefits, it is important to distinguish between whole cranberries and cranberry juice. This is because many cranberry juices also contain added sugar, making unsweetened juice or whole cranberries a better option for those watching their intake.”

“Beyond urinary health, cranberries offer other potential benefits,” he added. “They are rich in vitamin C, which supports the immune system. Their high antioxidant content may help improve cholesterol levels and promote a healthy gut by supporting good bacteria.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.