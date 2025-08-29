Urologist says UTI not just a women's health issue; warns men over 40 about risks like diabetes, high-protein diet

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are often thought of as a women's health issue. But the reality is that men too can get UTI. A senior urologist says that while women's anatomy puts them at risk of this health issue, UTI in men more often points to an underlying medical issue that may need attention. UTI in men may be rare, but it's a reality.(Freepik)

"UTIs are less frequent in young men because of a longer urethra and antibacterial action of the prostatic fluid, but an increasing incidence has been found in recent years, more so in men older than 40. Even young men are now coming forward to report UTIs, usually because of hectic lifestyles, dehydration, excessive supplement intake, and poor hygiene," Dr. Arun Balakrishnan, Chief Urologist, Robotic surgeon, and Uro Oncologist at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), tells Health Shots in an interview.

What causes UTI in men?

How does a man get a urinary tract infection? Well, several factors may cause this infection in men. According to the expert, the risk factors of UTI in men include:

Enlargement of the prostate (BPH): This is a frequent age-related condition that squeezes the passageway of urine, leaving it partially empty and providing a habitat for bacteria.

This is a frequent age-related condition that squeezes the passageway of urine, leaving it partially empty and providing a habitat for bacteria. Diabetes and high blood sugar: Uncontrolled glucose levels encourage bacterial growth and weaken the body’s defence system.

Uncontrolled glucose levels encourage bacterial growth and weaken the body’s defence system. Kidney and bladder stones: Stones impede urinary tract passage, causing infections more often and more difficult to manage.

Stones impede urinary tract passage, causing infections more often and more difficult to manage. Impaired immunity: Aging, chronic illnesses, smoking, stress, and lack of sleep impair the infection-fighting ability of the body.

Aging, chronic illnesses, smoking, stress, and lack of sleep impair the infection-fighting ability of the body. Lifestyle habits: Dehydration, excessive drinking, a high-protein diet, and non-random bathroom routines heighten the risk of UTIs.

Dehydration, excessive drinking, a high-protein diet, and non-random bathroom routines heighten the risk of UTIs. Unhygienic sexual habits: Failure to practice hygiene and unprotected sex could introduce bacteria into the urinary tract.

What are UTI signs in men?

The problem with UTIs in men is that the symptoms are usually mild and may be confused with transient discomfort. Men may come to a doctor's attention when the infection is more severe. Still, the following male UTI symptoms deserve attention:

Frequent urge to urinate, especially at night

Pain or burning sensation while passing urine

Cloudy, putrid, or bloody urine

Pelvic or low abdominal pain

Severe cases may cause fever, chills, or back pain

"Not observing these signs can lead to recurrent infection, damage to the kidneys, and, in extreme cases, sepsis, which is lethal," says Dr Balakrishnan.

UTI in men: Diagnosis

As most UTIs in men are a sign of an underlying issue, correct diagnosis is important. "Consultation with a urologist at the first episode of distress achieves a favourable prognosis and improved quality of life. Early diagnosis and timely intervention are crucial," asserts Dr Balakrishnan.

The urologist suggests the following procedures for diagnosis:

• Urinalysis and culture: To determine the bacteria responsible for the infection

• Ultrasound or CT scans: To detect stones or structural abnormalities

• Prostate assessment: Particularly in men aged 40 and above

• Cystoscopy: For recurring or problematic infections

"Self-medication with arbitrary antibiotics is not recommended, for it may exacerbate resistance to antibiotics and cover up other problems," adds the doctor.

UTI in men treatment

Many people scramble for over-the-counter treatment for UTI, but the doctor suggests medical assessment is necessary. That is because treatment involves more than just prescription of antibiotics. Using a targeted approach with the following may be important:

• Urinary tract infection-focused urine culture and susceptibility testing

• Treating underlying causes such as an enlarged prostate or stones

• Enhancing hydration and dietary modifications

• Controlling diabetes to decrease recurrence

• Minimally invasive procedures when indicated, particularly for obstruction-related infections

How to prevent UTI in men?

UTI in men can almost entirely be averted with a few basic lifestyle adjustments.