Kidney stone diet: what to eat and avoid to lower the risk of recurrence

Kidney stones are a common medical issue, affecting people across age groups and regions. They are often associated with sudden pain and repeated episodes, which is why prevention is a major focus once someone has experienced them. Diet is one of the few factors that can be adjusted long-term, and it plays a measurable role in how stones develop in the urinary system.

What is a kidney stone?

A kidney stone is a solid mass made from crystals that separate from urine. Stones form when certain minerals and salts in urine begin to crystallise. In many cases, the body’s chemistry prevents this buildup. When it does not, crystals can harden into stones, sometimes leading to obstruction or recurrent symptoms. Food and fluid choices influence this process, but recommendations are not universal and depend on stone type.

General dietary guidance for kidney stones

The general diet recommendation by the National Kidney Foundation is as follows:

Drink 2-3 quarts of fluid daily to produce at least 2.5 litres of urine

Limit high-oxalate foods if advised

Eat three servings of dietary calcium per day, with meals

Avoid unnecessary calcium supplements

Keep protein intake moderate

Reduce salt intake

Avoid high-dose vitamin C supplements, as excess amounts may increase oxalate levels

Dietary guidance based on kidney stone type

The most common are calcium oxalate stones and uric acid stones. Less common types include calcium phosphate and cystine stones.

Because stones form for different reasons, diet recommendations are usually tailored. What helps one person may not help another.

Calcium oxalate and Calcium phosphate stone

For calcium oxalate stones, limiting foods high in oxalate may help. These include spinach, beets, rhubarb, Swiss chard, peanuts, chocolate, tea, and sweet potatoes. Similar guidance applies to calcium phosphate stones, with emphasis on sodium reduction and balanced calcium intake, as stated by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Uric acid stones

Uric acid stones are more closely linked to animal protein. In these cases, NIDDK recommends limiting beef, chicken, pork, organ meats, eggs, fish, shellfish, and some dairy products.

Cystine stones

Cystine stones rely heavily on fluid intake, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Drinking enough water throughout the day helps throughout the day remains the primary preventive step.

Dietary changes are most effective when matched to stone type and guided by medical advice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition