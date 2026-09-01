Beyond the iced latte: 5 creative matcha drinks to try when you want to switch up your usual order
From matcha lemonade to creamy blends, here are matcha drinks you can try beyond the usual Iced latte.
Matcha has moved from a niche preference to a much-desired fixture on café menus across the country. Yet walk into most establishments and the offering is largely identical: matcha, milk, ice, perhaps a drizzle of honey. If you are someone who loves to experiment with your drinks, here are a few matcha recipes shared by Angad Chachra, founder of The Bar Consultants, that you can try.
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1. Citrus-shaken matcha
This is a shaken, milk-free matcha built with citrus juice instead of dairy, closer to a sour than a latte, pale green and lightly frothy on top. Acidity cuts bitterness at the source rather than masking it, leaving the drink bright and clean.
Method:
● Whisk 2g matcha into 30ml warm water until smooth.
● Add 20ml lime or yuzu juice and 15ml light agave syrup.
● Shake hard with ice, strain into a glass over fresh ice.
Restaurant tip: Swap yuzu for regional citrus - kaffir lime, sweet lime- depending on what's locally available.
2. Jaggery matcha
A warm-spiced, amber-tinted matcha where unrefined jaggery replaces white sugar, giving the cup a caramel-laced undertone. The molasses note sits alongside the tea's grassiness rather than covering it, adding depth instead of just sweetness.
Method:
● Whisk 2g matcha into 30ml hot water (not boiling) until frothy.
● Stir in 15 - 20ml home made jaggery syrup.
● Serve hot as-is, or over ice topped with milk of choice.
Restaurant tip: A strong "Indian pantry meets Japanese tea" story for menus leaning into local-ingredient narratives.
3. Sparkling matcha
It's a spin on matcha lengthened with sparkling water, pale and effervescent, built more like a highball than a latte. The carbonation lifts the aroma and keeps the drink light rather than dense.
Method:
● Whisk 2g matcha into 30ml water until smooth.
● Add 10 - 15ml light maple syrup, poured over ice.
● Top with sparkling water, stir once gently to keep the fizz (reverse).
Restaurant tip: An easy, low-cost, high-margin addition includes just matcha, a touch of syrup, and soda water on tap.
4. Coconut vanilla matcha
It's a creamy, dairy-free matcha where the choice of plant milk, not the matcha grade, sets the flavour. Fat content changes the drink more than the grade of matcha does; coconut adds tropical richness, and cashews have a rounder body.
Method:
● Whisk 2g matcha into 30ml warm water until smooth.
● Shake in 60ml coconut water and 10ml home made date syrup.
● Pour whisked matcha over ice and top with a foamed vanilla milk cloud.
Restaurant tip: This is your vegan-menu matcha, and a natural pairing if you already stock plant milks for coffee.
5. Mango matcha cloud
This is a jasmine-based concoction with whisked matcha floated on top rather than mixed through, so the tea reads as aroma and a light bitterness on the first sip. Mango carries the sweetness, lime keeps it from turning heavy.
Method:
● Shake 20ml fresh homemade mango puree with 60ml chilled jasmine green tea and 5ml lime juice.
● Strain over ice.
● Whisk 2g matcha to a foam and spoon it over the top as a cloud.
Restaurant tip: The puree batches easily from whatever mango is in season, and the same matcha foam sits well over other iced teas, so one prep serves more than one drink on the menu.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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