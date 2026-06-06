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    Healthy Potato Salad With Chilled Potatoes Delivers Gut-Friendly Benefits And Lower Fat Content Naturally

    Gut-Healthy Indian Style Boiled Potato Salad uses chilled potatoes, vegetables, and spices to create a light summer dish rich in resistant starch and fibre.

    Published on: Jun 06, 2026 9:54 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Potatoes often take centre stage in hearty meals, but they can also shine in light and refreshing summer recipes. Gut-healthy Indian style boiled potato salad combines chilled potatoes, fresh vegetables, herbs, and spices to create a low calorie Indian salad that is both nutritious and enjoyable. The cooling process gives the potatoes a unique nutritional advantage, making this dish a smart addition to weight-conscious meal plans.

    Gut Friendly Indian Style Boiled Potato Salad (Freepik)
    Gut Friendly Indian Style Boiled Potato Salad (Freepik)

    Potatoes are often viewed as a high-carbohydrate food, but chilling cooked potatoes changes part of their starch structure into resistant starch. This special type of starch acts more like fibre than digestible carbohydrate. Resistant starch is known for

    supporting gut-friendly bacteria and creating a slower release of energy. Combined with vegetables, herbs, and lemon juice, this low calorie Indian salad becomes a smart addition to weight-conscious meal plans.

    The salad starts with boiled potatoes that are cooled for several hours or overnight. The chilled potatoes are then tossed with onions, cucumber, coriander, lemon juice, black pepper, roasted cumin, and other seasonings. Some variations also include sprouts, pomegranate, or peanuts for added texture. The result is a light, tangy, and refreshing dish that works especially well during summer when cold meals are often preferred.

    Classic potato salad often includes mayonnaise, cream-based dressings, and higher amounts of fat. Gut-healthy Indian style boiled potato salad uses lemon juice, herbs, and spices instead of heavy sauces, creating a lighter dish with fewer calories. The use of chilled potatoes also increases resistant starch content, giving the Indian-style version an advantage for those seeking a healthy potato salad, easy summer salads, and weight loss potato recipe options.

    Boiled Potato Salad vs Classic Potato Salad: Which Is Better for Gut Health?

    Feature

    Gut-Healthy Indian Style Boiled Potato Salad

    Classic Potato Salad

    Dressing

    Lemon juice and spices

    Mayonnaise-based

    Calories

    Lower

    Higher

    Fat Content

    Low

    High

    Resistant Starch

    High (when chilled)

    Usually lower

    Fibre Content

    Higher

    Moderate

    Gut-Friendly Benefits

    Strong

    Limited

    Summer Appeal

    Light and refreshing

    Rich and creamy

    Texture

    Firm and crunchy

    Soft and creamy

    Weight-Loss Friendly

    More suitable

    Less suitable

    Main Flavour

    Tangy and spicy

    Creamy and rich

    Quick Facts About This Healthy Potato Salad

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Chilling Time: 8–24 hours

    Servings: 4

    Difficulty Level: Easy

    Calories: Approx. 140 per serving

    Best Served: Chilled

    Main Ingredient: Boiled potatoes

    Category: Low-Calorie Indian Salad

    Gut-Healthy Indian Style Boiled Potato Salad Recipe

    Chilled potatoes, fresh vegetables, lemon, and spices combine to create a refreshing salad with fibre and flavour.

    Ingredients

    • 3 medium potatoes, boiled and chilled
    • ½ cup cucumber, chopped
    • ¼ cup onion, finely chopped
    • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
    • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
    • ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder
    • ¼ teaspoon black salt
    • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
    • Salt to taste

    Method

    1. Boil potatoes until just tender.
    2. Cool and refrigerate for at least 8 hours.
    3. Cut potatoes into cubes.
    4. Add cucumber, onion, and coriander.
    5. Sprinkle spices and salt.
    6. Add lemon juice and toss gently.
    7. Serve chilled.

    Smart Ways to Enhance Nutrition and Texture

    1. Refrigerate boiled potatoes for 24 hours before serving.
    2. Serve the salad chilled or at room temperature.
    3. Keep potato skins on for extra fibre.
    4. Avoid overcooking the potatoes.
    5. Allow potatoes to dry before refrigeration.
    6. Toss ingredients gently to maintain texture.
    7. Dry-roast cumin seeds before crushing.
    8. Use kala namak for enhanced flavour.
    9. Add chopped cucumber for freshness.
    10. Mix in pomegranate seeds for extra antioxidants.

    Nutritional Value of Boiled Potato Salad

    Boiled potatoes, vegetables, and spices create a light salad that provides fibre, resistant starch, vitamins, and minerals.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Calories

    140 kcal

    Carbohydrates

    28 g

    Protein

    3 g

    Fat

    1 g

    Fibre

    4 g

    Potassium

    480 mg

    Vitamin C

    14 mg

    Magnesium

    25 mg

    Iron

    0.8 mg

    Resistant Starch

    Moderate to High

    FAQs

    Is boiled potato salad good for weight loss?

    Boiled potato salad contains resistant starch and fibre, making boiled potato salad suitable for weight-conscious meals.

    Why are chilled potatoes used in boiled potato salad?

    Boiled potato salad uses chilled potatoes because cooling increases resistant starch content and supports gut-friendly nutrition.

    Is Indian style boiled potato salad healthier than classic potato salad?

    Boiled potato salad contains less fat and fewer calories than mayonnaise-based potato salads while offering more resistant starch benefits.

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    Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Healthy Potato Salad With Chilled Potatoes Delivers Gut-Friendly Benefits And Lower Fat Content Naturally
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