Healthy Iftar Salad Recipe with Chickpeas, Rajma and Paneer for Balanced Meals

A colourful bowl filled with beans, paneer, and fresh vegetables can bring balance to an iftar meal. Healthy iftar salad recipes made with chickpeas, rajma, and paneer offer a combination of plant and dairy protein that supports nourishment after fasting hours. Healthy Iftar Salad Recipe (Freepik)

Chickpeas are widely valued for their fibre and plant protein. They help maintain fullness and provide steady energy during the evening meal. Rajma, or kidney beans, adds additional protein along with iron and antioxidants that contribute to overall nutrition. These legumes create a hearty base for salads without making the dish heavy.

Paneer complements these ingredients by adding high-quality protein and calcium. Soft cubes of paneer pair well with beans and vegetables, making the salad satisfying and nutrient-rich. Fresh vegetables such as cucumber, tomato, and capsicum add hydration and vitamins that improve the balance of the meal.

Healthy iftar salad recipes built with chickpeas, rajma, and paneer create balanced plates that combine protein, fibre, and freshness. These ingredients work together to provide sustained energy and help maintain fullness while keeping Ramadan meals light and nourishing.

3 Protein-Rich Iftar Salads For Balanced Meals Chickpea Cucumber Protein Salad Chickpea cucumber salad combines fibre-rich chickpeas with fresh vegetables to create a balanced iftar meal. Chickpeas provide plant protein and slow-releasing carbohydrates that support steady energy after fasting. Adding fresh vegetables improves hydration and nutrients, making this salad a nourishing and refreshing option.

Ingredients 1 cup boiled chickpeas

½ cup chopped cucumber

½ cup chopped tomato

2 tbsp chopped onion

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tbsp cold-pressed olive oil

Salt to taste Instructions Place boiled chickpeas in a large mixing bowl. Add chopped cucumber, tomato, onion, and coriander. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder and salt evenly across the mixture. Drizzle lemon juice and olive oil over the salad. Toss gently so the dressing coats all ingredients evenly without crushing the vegetables. Allow the salad to rest for five minutes so flavours blend together. Serve immediately. Rajma Vegetable Power Salad Rajma vegetable salad highlights kidney beans as a protein-rich base for balanced iftar meals. Rajma contains plant protein, fibre, and iron that support steady energy. Combined with fresh vegetables and mild seasoning, this salad offers nourishment and variety for Ramadan meals.

Ingredients 1 cup boiled rajma (kidney beans)

½ cup chopped cucumber

½ cup chopped capsicum

¼ cup chopped tomato

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tbsp cold-pressed olive oil

Salt to taste Instructions Add boiled rajma to a mixing bowl with chopped cucumber, capsicum, tomato, and coriander. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder and salt evenly across the vegetables. Drizzle lemon juice and olive oil over the salad mixture. Toss gently to combine all ingredients. Let the salad sit for a few minutes so the flavours blend naturally. Serve fresh during iftar. Paneer Mixed Vegetable Salad Paneer mixed vegetable salad combines dairy protein with crisp vegetables to create a satisfying iftar dish. Paneer provides high-quality protein and calcium that support muscle health and nourishment after fasting. Paired with vegetables and light seasoning, this salad offers balanced nutrition.

Ingredients 1 cup paneer cubes

½ cup chopped cucumber

½ cup chopped tomato

¼ cup grated carrot

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp cold-pressed olive oil

½ tsp black pepper powder

Salt to taste Instructions Place paneer cubes in a mixing bowl. Add cucumber, tomato, grated carrot, and chopped coriander. Sprinkle black pepper and salt evenly across the mixture. Drizzle lemon juice and olive oil over the salad ingredients. Toss gently so the vegetables and paneer combine without breaking the cubes. Allow the salad to rest for five minutes before serving. FAQs Are salads good for iftar during Ramadan? Yes, salads with ingredients like chickpeas, rajma, and paneer provide protein, fibre, and hydration, making them a balanced and refreshing addition to iftar meals.

2. Which ingredients make a healthy iftar salad?

Protein-rich ingredients such as chickpeas, kidney beans, paneer, and fresh vegetables like cucumber, tomato, and capsicum help create nutritious and balanced salads.

3. Can protein salads help maintain energy after fasting?

Yes, salads containing legumes and paneer provide protein and fibre that support sustained energy and help maintain fullness after fasting hours.