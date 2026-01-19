Bruce Springsteen gives 7-word stern message to ICE in Minneapolis; dedicates set to Renee Good - Video

“If you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily armed mass federal troops invading an American city using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president," he added.

Springsteen told a crowd at the Light of Day Winterfest in Red Bank: “We are living through incredibly critical times. The United States, the ideals and the values for which it stood for the past 250 years is being tested as it has never been in modern times."

Bruce Springsteen slammed the ICE's actions in Minneapolis, bringing up the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, in a surprise performance in New Jersey on Saturday. The singer, who has publicly spoken against President Trump's policies, backed Minnesota Gov Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's calls for federal agents to ‘get the f**k out’.

“ICE should get the f**k out of Minneapolis. If you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above it.”

He then dedicated his set to Renee Good. “This one is for you, and the memory of the mother of three and American citizen Renee Good,” he told the crowd.

Trump has not responded to Springsteen's latest remarks. Only last year, months after the singer endorsed Kamala Harris, the president wrote on social media: “I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK … This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT.”