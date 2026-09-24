Customer spots dead fly in ₹500 Starbucks drink at Delhi airport's Terminal 1: 'Where is the hygiene?'

A Starbucks customer at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi was left shocked after spotting what appeared to be a dead fly floating in her drink. She had paid around ₹500 for the beverage and said she did not expect to find something like this in her order. Dead fly spotted in Starbucks drink by customer. (Instagram/@thatsheengirl)

She shared a video of the drink on Instagram, questioning the coffee chain about hygiene standards. The video has since drawn reactions from social media users, with many making jokes about the unexpected addition to her drink.

Customer spots dead fly in Starbucks drink The video was shared by Instagram user Shikha. In the caption, she tagged Starbucks and Starbucks India, writing, "@starbucks @starbucksindia we need answers! Please tag them in the comments! You pay ₹500 and you get this! Where is the hygiene?"

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In the video, Shikha can be heard addressing Tukaram Mundhe and asking, "Tukaram Mundhe sir, where are you?" She then shows the Starbucks drink and points out what appears to be a dead fly floating inside it.

"I ordered this Starbucks drink and there was a dead fly floating in it. I did not expect this from Starbucks. You order a ₹500 drink and you get this in return. Like seriously? Starbucks, we need answers, please," she says.

The video shows the drink closely, with the fly visible inside the beverage. The customer appeared upset about the incident and questioned how the insect ended up in her drink.

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