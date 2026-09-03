Karthi jokes Lokesh Kanagaraj is ‘acting and roaming around’ instead of making Kaithi 2
Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj recently made his acting debut with the romantic drama, DC. Karthi spoke about him while promoting Sardar 2.
It has been seven years since Kaithi was released, and it skyrocketed Lokesh Kanagaraj’s fame, while also kicking off his cinematic universe. The film is so well-loved that even today, actor Karthi is often asked about its sequel. He was recently promoting his upcoming film Sardar 2 when fans asked him for an update.
Karthi about Kaithi 2 with Lokesh Kanagaraj
At the pre-release event for Sardar 2, fans kept screaming for updates on Kaithi 2. Karthi smiled and replied, “We’ll get it done, we’ll get it done. First, we’re releasing Sardar 2, so watch that. Then we’ll launch Kaithi 2. I’m happy for all the love.” When the cheers reached a crescendo, he added, “I’ll have a word with Lokesh. He’s busy acting and roaming around right now,” promising fans he’ll ask the filmmaker about it.
What he said about Kaithi 2 in the past
After its release in 2019, Kaithi collected ₹106 crore worldwide at the box office. The film received rave reviews. The actor spoke to reporters after the film’s release and said, “Lokesh has asked for just 30 days of my call sheet to finish Kaithi 2. So, you can expect a sequel from us.” Lokesh also teased that ‘Dilli will be back’ in a post on X (formerly Twitter), much to everyone’s delight.
However, Lokesh went on to direct Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023) for the LCU, in addition to Master (2021) and Coolie (2025), but Kaithi 2 never materialised. In 2022, during the promotions of Viruman, Karthi said, “Kaithi 2 next year we are planning. After Lokesh finishes Vijay sir's film, we will start with this film.” The film never went on floors in 2023 despite the planning.
However, this year the filmmaker announced the yet-to-be-titled AA 23 with Allu Arjun, but there hasn’t been an official update on Kaithi 2. During the promotions of Vaa Vaathiyaar, Karthi was yet again asked for an update on the film. He avoided the question and said, “He [Lokesh] will address that.”
Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recent work
After the 2024 hit Meiyazhagan and Vaa Vaathiyaar this year, Karthi will soon star in Sardar 2, a sequel to his 2022 hit. The film will be released in theatres on September 10. He also has Marshal, HIT: The Fourth Case, and other films lined up. After Coolie, Lokesh debuted as a lead actor in Arun Matheswaran’s DC. He is producing the LCU film Benz with Raghava Lawrence, Nivin Pauly and Ravi Mohan, as well as Mr Bhaarath now. AA 23 is yet to go on the floors.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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