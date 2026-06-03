Is Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited AA 23 shelved? Writer shuts down rumours

It has been four years since Lokesh’s hit Kamal Haasan -starrer Vikram hit screens and made waves. Writer Rathna Kumar who worked on the film re-tweeted an old Lokesh tweet about Vikram from the film’s release date. Re-sharing it, he wrote, “Please do revisit #Kaithi before getting into the world of #Vikram. One Tweet & THE REST IS HISTORY. It always feels proud to be part of this. Thank you @Dir_Lokesh for this Life time settlement.”

Ever since Allu Arjun ’s yet-to-be-titled AA 23 with Lokesh Kanagaraj was announced in March, the song composed by Anirudh Ravichander caught on like fire on Instagram Reels as fans waited for an update. However, when rumours circulated recently that a much-awaited pan-India film was shelved, fans panicked and wondered if it was this film. The team shut down rumours.

Then addressing AA 23 , he simply added, “Can’t wait for #AA23. #4YearsofVikram.” Rathna is a writer who worked on all Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) films such as Kaithi (2019), Vikram and Leo (2023). He has also worked on Master (2021) with Lokesh. Amid rumours of the film being shelved, this seemed confirmation otherwise. Fans were thrilled with the announcement, with one X (formerly Twitter) user commenting, “THE PLAN IS ON #AA23.” Numerous others commented with clips from the announcement video, thankful that the film wasn’t shelved.

This all began when an X account posted on Tuesday: “Shelved ?? A Big Budget Pan India Movie which was announced in a very celebrating manner is now stuck in a Limbo over budget constraints. The Makers are searching for financiers, but things aren’t working as per expectations, Potential of this movie is Huge, official announcement regarding this expected to arrive soon. Loss for cinema if reports are correct.” They did not specify the film they were talking of.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming films Arjun spent five years of his career with Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). He played a daily wage worker turned red sanders smuggler, for which he won a National Award. The sequel is one of the highest-grossing Indian films and the highest-grossing Telugu film.

He is now shooting for Atlee’s Raaka with Deepika Padukone. The first look, which was released in April, shows the actor with a bald head, beard and his hand covered in fur. Further details about the film, including music by Sai Abhyankkar, have yet to be released.