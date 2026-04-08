Raaka: Allu Arjun goes bald, sports animal claws in jaw-dropping first look at Atlee's AA22 X A6; fans stunned

The film is titled Raaka and features Arjun on the title poster. The poster introduces him in a new avatar: bald, kohl-eyed, staring into the camera, while sporting the animal claws featured in yesterday's teaser announcement. The actor's forehead also shows some markings, similar to Viking tattoos. Beyond the look, not much is known about the film, including the cast or even the genre. Fans have reacted positively to the stunning new look, with many calling it ‘jaw-dropping’.

The title and poster of the much-awaited collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee were finally unveiled on Wednesday, the actor’s birthday. The film is officially titled Raaka. Sun Pictures, the studio behind the film, shared the title poster at 11 AM just as they had teased a day earlier. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

All about the film On Tuesday, Sun Pictures gave the first glimpse at the film tentatively titled AA22 x A6 (signifying Arjun’s 22nd and Atlee’s 6th film). “Brace for the BlAAst. Title Poster - Tomorrow @ 11 AM,” they wrote. The first poster for the film intriguingly featured the claw of an unknown furry creature.

Prior to the grand reveal on Wednesday, the makers kept the film's details under wraps. Last year, they released a video hinting at its scale. The video featured producer Kalanithi Maran travelling to Los Angeles with Arjun and Atlee to meet the animation and VFX team. VFX supervisors who worked on films like Iron Man 2 and Transformers described the script of AA 22 x A 6 as ‘unlike anything I’ve ever read.’ The film is expected to hit screens in 2027.

In October last year, when Atlee directed Ranveer Singh in an ad, the actor spoke to the press about the film. He said, “It’s always great hanging out with him and working with him and his super-duper awesome team. I happened to visit him on the set of his current film because my wife was shooting with him. You may have heard this before, but you can hear it from me — he is creating something you’ve never experienced or seen in Indian cinema before.”