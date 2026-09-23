Allu Arjun urges fans to be patient, opens up on taking time with Atlee's Raaka: ‘We are trying to serve you the best’

Arjun said, “I'd like to tell all the film enthusiasts and all the fans: please, I know we're taking our time, but please be a little patient with us. We are trying to serve you the best. I request each one of you to just hold on a little longer. I hope it's all worth it for you.”

Allu Arjun was present at the event where the team of Raaka celebrated their Guinness World Record. The pan-India film, which marks the actor's first collaboration with Tamil hitmaker Atlee, has now set a Guinness World Record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers simultaneously.

Allu Arjun 's last release was Pushpa 2: The Rule , which hit theatres in 2024. His next film, the ambitious sci-fi film Raaka, comes out next year, in 2027. That is a gap of three years for ardent fans of the Telugu superstar. Allu Arjun has now taken note of the fan enthusiasm and acknowledged that the film is taking time because the team is working hard to give it their best.

He added, “I would like to thank Sun Pictures for being an incredible support, I would like to thank each one of you. I hope to surprise each one of you with Raaka, humbly.”

A few days ago, Cibi Chakaravarthi made a big claim about Raaka. He spoke about Atlee’s upcoming film with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone and said, “I have seen the visuals of his films; he showed them to me. Sir, I don’t think even Avatar has visuals like that. Everyone will see what I’m talking about in three days. The visuals were extraordinary,” referring to a glimpse of the film that’s expected to be released on the filmmaker’s birthday on September 21.

Cibi then compared Atlee to Rajamouli and said, “I also want to say something. Much like how Rajamouli sir is taking Indian cinema to the next level, I believe Atlee sir will take Indian cinema to the global map. I feel so proud to be your student.”