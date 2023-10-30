Allu Arjun, wife Sneha Reddy explore Italy ahead of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding. See pics

Allu Arjun is in Italy with wife Sneha Reddy and his kids to attend the upcoming wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Ahead of the wedding on November 1, both of them have been exploring the country, as is evident in Sneha's Instagram Stories. (Also read: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela and Chiranjeevi explore Italy ahead of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding. See pics) Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy looked cute together in a new picture.

Allu and Sneha in Italy

Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram Stories to share a bunch of pictures from her time in Italy. Allu Arjun also made an appearance in a selfie shared by Sneha, where he wrapped his arm around her. In another picture, Sneha shared a picture from the gym, as she did not forget to skip her fitness routine even on the trip. A second picture showed a delicious ice-cream which she tasted in the country.

Sneha Reddy via her Instagram Stories.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy arrived at the Hyderabad airport with their kids on Saturday. He chose a full-sleeved t-shirt, a pair of black joggers, and sneakers for the day. Apart from Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva, Nithiin and Shalini were also seen at the airport as they headed for the wedding destination.

Ram Charan with family

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and his family are in Italy for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding as well. Ram Charan and Upasana took to their Instagram accounts to share a joint post that had a sweet frame with the whole family. Ram Charan and Upasana stood beside each other in the picture, with Chiranjeevi sitting along with other family members. Sharing the picture, Upasana wrote in the caption: "The KONIDELA KAMINENI holiday in Tuscany! All heart in one frame (red heart emoticon) Thank you Salvatore Ferragamo for this memorable experience."

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi kicked off their wedding celebrations with a pre-wedding party in Hyderabad earlier this month. Varun Tej is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He is a nephew of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are all his cousins.

