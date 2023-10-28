Allu Arjun heads to Italy with family to attend Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding, spotted at airport. Watch

Allu Arjun was spotted with his wife Sneha Reddy and their kids at the Hyderabad airport, heading to Tuscany, Italy for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding. The wedding is all set to take place in Tuscany on November 1. (Also read: Chiranjeevi shares pics from Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding celebration; Ram Charan, Upasana join them) Allu Arjun was spotted at the airport with his family.

Allu Arjun at airport

Allu Arjun looked handsome in an all-black outfit as he arrived at the Hyderabad airport with his whole family. He chose a full-sleeved t-shirt, a pair of black joggers, and sneakers for the day. Meanwhile, wife Sneha opted for a denim jacket with denim pants, and completed her look with a black crop top. Their children Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha walked beside them at the airport, as the video later found its way on Instagram, as shared by Artistry Buzz.

Apart from Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva, Nithiin and Shalini were also seen at the airport as they headed for the wedding destination.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi kicked off their wedding celebrations with a pre-wedding party in Hyderabad earlier this month. Varun Tej is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He is a nephew of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are all his cousins.

More details

It was Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela who shared a photo from the party and confirmed the couple will wed in Italy. She wrote on Instagram, “La familia (The family)...Tuscany here we come…@varunkonidela7 and @itsmelavanya (Wedding ring and infinity emojis). Thank you @decorbydinaz and @canvas.artcafe for the amazing ambiance and indulgent food.” The actors got engaged on June 9 in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad.

Earlier, a report by Hyderabad Times had added more details about the wedding. According to sources, "The wedding will take place at a picturesque villa in Italy. While the wedding will be a traditional Telugu affair, they’re finalising details for the pre-wedding ceremonies, which will have rituals that reflect Lavanya’s UP roots."

