Case registered against Allu Arjun for violating poll code of conduct, attending gathering in Andhra Pradesh: Report

After actor Allu Arjun visited Andhra Pradesh's Nandyala to support MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, a case was registered against him for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. As per India Today, a case was also filed against Reddy, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA. (Also Read | Allu Arjun, Ram Charan get mobbed by fans during public appearances. Watch) Allu Arjun spoke about why he visited Nandyala. (Instagram)

Case against Allu Arjun in Andhra

As per the report, Allu Arjun and Reddy were accused of allowing a large public gathering on Saturday at the latter's residence. This led to a violation of the code of conduct ahead of the Andhra Pradesh elections. The state will go to polls on May 13.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Reportedly, the MLA invited the actor without prior permission to attend the gathering. The FIR was filed for violating Section 144, which has been imposed in Andhra Pradesh. Deputy Tehsildar P Ramachandra Rao from Nandyala Rural registered the case.

Allu Arjun had said why he went to Nandyala

After meeting Reddy at his residence on Saturday, Allu Arjun shared why he visited Nandyala. As per the report, he had said, "I came here on my own. Among my friends, in whichever field they are in, I will step up and help them if they need my help. It doesn't mean I am backing or supporting any political party."

Pics, videos of Allu Arjun in Nandyala

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared a video of the actor being welcomed by a sea of fans in Nandyala. He greeted fans with folded hands, waved at them and smiled. Sneha Reddy was also seen standing beside him. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor had shared a photo with Reddy. He had written, "Grateful to the people of Nandyal for the warm reception. Thank you, @SilpaRaviReddy garu, for the hospitality. Wishing you the very best in the elections and beyond. You have my unwavering love and support."

Reddy had posted a clip on X and written, "A heartfelt thank you to my friend @alluarjun for travelling all the way to Nandyal to wish me the best in my election. Your unwavering support means everything to me, and I'm so grateful for our friendship! #Thaggedele."

Allu Arjun's upcoming film

Fans will see Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule, which will hit the theatres on August 15. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, and Rao Ramesh, among others. It is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.