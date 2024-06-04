Arjun Kapoor calls Varun Dhawan ‘Papa No. 1’; Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shehnaaz Gill shower love on Baby Dhawan

A new star kid arrived in Tinsel Town on June 3, 2024. We are talking about actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s first child, a beautiful baby girl, who was welcomed into the world on Monday. Soon after proud grandpa David Dhawan exclusively told HT City he was blessed with a granddaughter, Varun shared the good news on social media for fans and friends. With an adorable animated clip of his furry baby Joey welcoming his little sister, the actor shared, “Our baby girl is here 💞 Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. हरे राम हरे राम, राम राम हरे हरे कृष्ण हरे कृष्ण कृष्ण कृष्ण हरे हरे ।” Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt congratulate new parents Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

This news filled our hearts and social media feeds with joy. Many celebrities showered the comment section below with love and blessings for Baby Dhawan. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, “God bless all of you 🌈🌈🌈❤️❤️❤️wonderful news”, whereas Shehnaaz Gill gushed, “Congratulations! ♥️🧿 sending lots of love to the lil baby❤️🧿.” Varun’s Student of the Year (2012) co-star Alia Bhatt also congratulated him on her Instagram story. She wrote: “joy joy & pure joy! Another little girl who's going to rule the world🌎congratulations dearest Nat and Vd!🎈🎈🎈🎈💃💃.”

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor celebrate the arrival of Baby Dhawan

Comment section of Varun Dhawan's post

Varun’s mentor and beloved filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note, which read: “My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the moooooooon!!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you Natasha and Varun❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Meanwhile, his childhood buddy and fellow actor Arjun Kapoor congratulated him in a fun post, which said: “Baby John had a baby!!! Papa Number 1 casting is now locked finally!!! Congratulations Natasha & @varundvn. Niyara Abheer & Joey have a sister...❤️”

We wish Natasha and Varun all the love, luck and joy in the world as they embark on this exciting journey of parenthood together!