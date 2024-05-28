From Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt: We nominate these 5 burger lovers to be mascots for International Burger Day today
On International Burger Day today let’s look at the biggest burger lovers in the entertainment industry, from Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt
Burgers are no less than a gift to foodies. They are delicious, easily available, fulfilling, and oh did we mention DELICIOUS? Even our beloved celebrities, no matter how health conscious they are, can’t help themselves from giving in to the magic of a juicy burger every now and then. So today on International Burger Day, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate than nominate these 5 stars to be the official mascots of the delectable fast food:
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
What is the one cheat meal that the very fit desi girl truly enjoys? A large burger with a side of crispy fries and a cold drink to wash it all down. In this iconic candid picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks as beautiful while gorging on a burger as she did when she won the Miss World 2000 title
Ananya Panday
Star kid Ananya Panday loves working out, may it be pilates or yoga. However, one thing the actor loves even more is Sundays, when she is reunited with her bae— a juicy burger. Just look at those emotions on her face as she takes a big bite. If this is not true love, what is?
Abdu Rozik
During his stint in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16, Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik often spoke about his love for burgers. In fact, it was the first dish he relished after stepping out of the BB house 3 months later. He even owns a restaurant where the menu offers delicious ‘burgiirs’
Alia Bhatt
The best time to enjoy a food you like is when you are celebrating a major milestone. That is why Alia Bhatt indulged in a vegan burger and a fry when her 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi shattered records at the box office. Just look at the delight on her face
Varun Dhawan
A burger might not be the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of Varun Dhawan. But even the handsome hunk, who is a fitness enthusiast, has his weak moments. Proof of the same is this sizzling hot post of him enjoying a burger on his cheat day while flaunting those chiselled abs. Along with these pics, Varun shared that a lot of hard work went into earning this delicious burger. We are sure it was worth it
Have we convinced you to order a burger yet or do you need more inspiration?
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. ...view detail