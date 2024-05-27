From Alia Bhatt and Preity G Zinta to Deepika Padukone: 8 Indian divas who stunned in sarees at international events

Sarees are timeless. They symbolise grace, elegance and tradition. And obviously, this piece of garment holds a special place in the hearts of many Indian celebs. Lavish gowns and flowy dresses are beautiful, but sarees are out and out magical. Just recently, Alia Bhatt proved the same in a custom-made saree at the 2024 Met Gala while Preity G Zinta rocked a pastel pink number on the Cannes 2024 red carpet. But they aren’t the only stars who shined bright in sarees on the global stage. So today, let’s revisit times Indian divas left us wanting more when they draped themselves in breathtaking sarees at international events: Indian divas who dazzled in sarees at global events

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In 2019, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was honoured for her two-decade-long acting career at the Marrakech International Film Festival. For the occasion, the OG desi girl opted for an ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree with mukaish work paired with a sexy strapless corset blouse, a statement diamond necklace and her hair in a loose bun

Alia Bhatt

For her second time on the Met Gala red carpet Alia Bhatt paid tribute to the 2024 theme, Garden Of Time, in a floral saree custom-made by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The couture saree was breathtaking! It featured fringes, semi-precious stones and beads whereas her blouse was heavily embellished with emeralds, pearls and sapphires

Preity G Zinta

The beloved Bollywood actor returned to the Cannes Film Festival after 17 long years and oh what a comeback it was! Preity left fans stunned as she walked the red carpet in an ombre pink saree by Seema Gujral, adorned with pearls, sequins and beads. She completed the look with dangler earrings, soft glam makeup and her hair down

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has rocked sarees at the film festival multiple times. But let’s focus on the top 2! The first was her Cannes debut in 2002 for the premiere of her film Devdas. The actor was a traditional Indian beauty in a gold saree by Neeta Lulla. Her second dazzling saree moment was in 2010 when she walked the carpet dressed in a sheer shimmery work of art by Sabyasachi, with her husband Abhishek Bachchan by her side

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocking sarees at Cannes

Deepika Padukone

Right before she announced her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone dropped jaws when she attended the 77th BAFTA Film Awards earlier this year in a champagne-gold Sabyasachi saree adorned with sequins. We witnessed another gorgeous saree moment of Deepika’s at Cannes 2022 when she attended the film festival as a jury member. The actor left us wanting more in a retro black and gold shimmery Sabyasachi saree, completing the look with dramatic eye makeup and her hair in a bun

Deepika Padukone in shimmery Sabyasachi sarees

Kangana Ranaut

As we all know, Kangana Ranaut has a soft corner for sarees in her heart. Well, in 2019 when she attended the Cannes Film Festival, the actor paid a special tribute to her desi roots. She donned a traditional gold Kanjivaram saree paired with a custom-made corset by Falguni Shane Peacock and purple gloves on her arms. This was a fusion look that made waves in the fashion world

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Another Cannes veteran, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has made heads turn on the red carpet several times with her different looks. But our favourite moments were when she draped herself in 6 yards of elegance. In 2013 she was a true desi girl when she rocked a white lace saree by Anamika Khanna paired with a heavily embellished jacket and her iconic pearl nath. A year later, she joined forces with the designer once again and walked the carpet in a pale pink net saree. She completed the look with her mother Sunita Kapoor’s statement neck piece

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Anamika Khanna creations at Cannes

Nancy Tyagi

Content creator and fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi made her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year. After leaving us in awe of her red carpet gown, she impressed fans with a blingy net saree designed and stitched by her for another starry affair at the French Riviera. The net saree was paired with a backless blouse and a stylish hood

Nancy Tyagi at Cannes in a saree designed and stitched by her

If you could, which designer sarees from this list would you pick for your wardrobe?