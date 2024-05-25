From IPL 2024 to Cannes 2024: 5 times Preity G Zinta left social media swooning with her charm

Preity G Zinta is one of the most beautiful and talented leading ladies that Bollywood has ever seen. Apart from her dimpled smile, it was her girl-next-door vibe, bubbly personality and impressive acting chops that made her popular amongst the masses. Well, lately the diva has been busy on social media, leaving her fans swooning with one gorgeous look after another. The latest example is her glam appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Just today, she dazzled in a baby pink saree on the red carpet. Preity G Zinta slaying and how in her different avatars

Preity G Zinta on the Cannes 2024 red carpet

As she makes the country proud at the French Riviera, let’s look back at the top 5 times she left us gushing with her charm on social media:

IPL 2024

Apart from being the co-owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings, Preity is a constant cheerleader who can be seen in the stands at almost every match, cheering for her team. Well, at a recent match, she reminded us of her character from the 2004 filmVeer-Zaara when she arrived wearing a white patiala suit and a red phulkari dupatta. She looked breathtaking

Hike to Machu Picchu

Preity shared these pictures after a 16km uphill hike with her husband Gene Goodenough to Machu Picchu. The actor is literally glowing! Credit goes to her incomparable joy that knows no bounds after this impressive accomplishment. We can’t even imagine looking this fresh and naturally pretty after such a difficult hike

Party with Punjab Kings

All work and no play can make anyone dull. This is why Preity and her Punjab Kings team enjoyed one night of fun in Chandigarh at an event before the 2024 Indian Premiere League kick-started. The actor looked ravishing in a bodycon red dress paired with black heels, her hair left down

Real-life princess moment

Preity turned into a real-life princess for this photo shoot, dropping many jaws. She looked magnificent in a puffy pink corsetted gown paired with red heels. Meanwhile, her hair looked smoking hot in a messy bun

Cannes 2024

Preity won hearts on the red carpet today with her saree moment. Similarly on day one she left fans wanting more in a gorgeous white gown by Vivienna Lorikeet. The actor completed the look with soft glam makeup and her hair up in a sophisticated bun

For the uninitiated, this is Preity’s comeback to the film festival after 7 years. And oh what a glorious return it is! She truly is an evergreen beauty.