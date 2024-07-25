‘Kamariya jaisa maza nahi aaya’: Despite Tamannaah’s sultry thumkas in Stree 2’s Aaj Ki Raat, fans miss Nora Fatehi

When the teaser and trailer of Stree 2 were dropped, fans were obviously excited to meet Rajkummar Rao aka Vicky along with Shraddha Kapoor again. Pankaj Tripathi won us over while Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee were just the right amount of goofy. But it was Tamannaah Bhatia’s blink-and-miss glimpse that took the internet by storm. She looked sizzling hot in a green double-slit skirt and blouse as she burned the dance floor. In the trailer, we got a hint that Tamannaah might end up becoming a victim of the Sarkata terror in Chanderi. But her dance track Aaj Ki Raat, which is the first song from the film, now suggests a cameo for the actor much like Nora Fatehi’s Kamariya in Stree (2018). Tamannaah in Aaj Ki Raat and Nora in Kamariya

Let us begin by stating the obvious— Tamannaah looks absolutely stunning as she flaunts her sultry thumkas and smooth dance moves on the party track helmed by Madhubanti Bagchi, Divya Kumar and Sachin-Jigar. Matching her glam, the song has been shot on a grand set, unlike Kamariya which was filmed in a house. But fans in the comment section still seem to be hung up on Nora and her iconic performance. Well, Nora was fire! Her effortless moves, electric thumkas and unmatchable swag continue to be one of the biggest highlights of Rajkummar and Shraddha’s 2018 horror comedy.

In the comment section of the Aaj Ki Raat music video shared by the team, fans are now remembering Nora. For instance, one social media user opined, “They could've taken Nora again! She was too good in kamariya from Stree1, I especially went to theatre to watch that song lol😂”, while a heartbroken fan shared, “Kamariyaa jaisa Maza Nahi Aaya🤧.”

Comment section of Aaj Ki Raat

A third comment read: “Stree mein nora ka kamariya k samne kuch nhi iye”, whereas another internet user shared, “Nora was better in kamariya... Ngl!! Stree got so much popularity bcz of kamariya.. people still vibe to it even after 6 yrs.”

Well, Nora was iconic. But what did you think of Tamannaah’s smooth moves in Stree 2’s first song Aaj Ki Raat?