Ek ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi hote? From Shahid-Kiara to Ranveer-Alia, celebrity BFFs who proved this wrong

One of the most iconic dialogues ever said by a Bollywood villain was ‘ek ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi hote’. It was Mohnish Bahl who uttered these catchy words to Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), referring to the latter’s bond with Bhagyashree. Celebrity best friends of Bollywood

Mohnish Bahl and Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya

While Salman and Bhagyashree fell in love as Prem and Suman in the film, there are several celebrity BFFs in the industry who proved Mohnish wrong in real life. This Friendship Day, let’s celebrate the bond they share:

Shahid and Kiara

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor became friends while filming their 2019 romantic drama Kabir Singh. They had a gala time working together back then and share a good bond even after all these years. In fact, Shahid and his wife Mira Kapoor were two of the few celebs who were invited to Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra’s intimate wedding ceremony last year in February

Ranbir and Anushka

During the promotions of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma left fans gushing over their off-screen bond. In an interview, Anushka had shared that their 2015 film Bombay Velvet was a flop at the box office, but it managed to bring them closer because they saw a ‘sad time’ together. Ranbir, on the other hand, has called Anushka his ‘close friend’ in the past, confessing that they annoy each other but also share great creative energy

Ranveer and Alia

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s onscreen chemistry is fire, and Karan Johar’s super hit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) is proof. But it’s their camaraderie in real life that has our hearts! We got a glimpse of the same on KJo’s chat show when Alia revealed that Ranveer helped her select bangles for her wedding to Ranbir. The cutest thing about their bond is the nicknames that the two actors have for one another. While Alia calls her Gully Boy co-star ‘Tutu’, Ranveer has lovingly named her ‘Lulu’

Varun and Kriti

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan’s friendship began when they began shooting Dilwale (2015), and by the time they were done filming Bhediya (2022), they had become besties. Varun has gone on record to share that Kriti is very special to him and is his favourite. That’s not all! In an interview, Varun had even revealed that Kriti was there for him at a time when the actor was going through a low moment in life. Kriti has also shared how Varun has always been there for her. How sweet is that

So there we have it. A man and a woman can definitely be friends, like all the stars on this list! But what about other celebs who claim to be ‘just good friends’? Well, we will have to decode this mystery some other time. For now, we wish all our readers a happy Friendship Day.