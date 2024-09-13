Alia Bhatt-Diljit Dosanjh reunite for Jigra 8 years after Udta Punjab; fans say ‘While the world fights for tickets..’

8 years ago, audiences witnessed an epic casting coup when Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh came together for Udta Punjab. Two major reasons that made this project special were Diljit’s Bollywood debut and Shahid and Bebo’s reunion onscreen after their break up. Apart from the masterclass performances by the lead actors and the impactful story-line, a major highlight that emerged from Udta Punjab was an unexpected collaboration between Alia and Diljit. Their soulful track Ikk Kudi still lives rent-free in our hearts. Well, get ready for another chartbuster hit from the supremely talented duo! Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt reunite for Jigra (Photo: Instagram/aliaabhatt)

Much to the delight of fans, Diljit and Alia are joining forces once again for the latter’s upcoming Bollywood movie Jigra. Also starring Vedang Raina as Alia’s onscreen brother, this prison-break story is one of the most awaited releases of the year. Well, our excitement shot to a whole new level this morning when Alia and Diljit announced their new collab for the film with a sneak peek from set. In the picture shared on social media, Alia is sitting on a chair which says ‘The said Kudi’ while Diljit’s chair has the words ‘Sings about Kudi’ written over it.

In the caption below, Alia shared, “chairs say it all 🎙️.” Well, fans cannot keep calm and are now expressing their delight over this reunion in the comment section below. For instance, one social media user gushed, “I can’t wait for another banger they’re about to create 🌟🥹💛”, whereas another fan shared, “OMG woahhh. what a wholesome crossover!!! can't waittt🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻.” Referring to Diljit’s sold out Dil-Luminati Tour 2024, an internet user stated: “While the world fights for tickets, she collabs with the man himself 🫶🏻”, whereas another comment read: “can’t wait to experience the magic you both are gonna create🥹.”

Well, we now have another reason to eagerly wait for Jigra. The Vasan Bala directorial is set to arrive in theatres on October 11.