Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday celebrates as fans call Bae Kareena aka Poo’s daughter, compare her to Kim Kardashian

She’s Bae, and she’s here to slay. These were the first words on our minds when the trailer of Ananya Panday’s OTT debut series Call Me Bae was released earlier this week. Described as her ‘relaunch’ by Karan Johar, the web series is all things bling and fans can’t get enough of it. While the trailer received a big thumbs up from netizens, Ananya was lauded for her portrayal of Bae. Fans called the actor perfect for the role of this boujee princess from South Delhi, who loses all her riches. Well, now fans are convinced that Bae is Poo’s daughter. Ananya's character in Call Me Bae is being called Kareena aka Poo's daughter. She has also been compared to Kim Kardashian

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pooja aka Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) is definitely one of the most iconic characters to have ever existed in Bollywood. Well, during the trailer launch of Call Me Bae, KJo had stated that Bae could be Hrithik Roshan aka Rohan and Poo’s daughter. After watching the trailer, fans are convinced of the same and are even making reels on this theory. Ananya couldn’t have been happier with this comparison. The star kid has shared a fan-made reel about the same on her Instagram story, celebrating Bae’s triumph.

Fan-made reels shared by Ananya on her Instagram story

Along with the clip, Ananya wrote, “Omg!!!!! little Ananya could only ever dream of this!!!!” Apart from calling her Poo’s daughter, netizens are also comparing Ananya’s character Bae to Kim Kardashian. A fan connected a scene from Call Me Bae’s trailer to the reality show star’s viral auto ride, from the time she visited India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. In this particular scene, Ananya aka Bae asks if the auto has seat belts after taking her first ever ride in the three-wheeler vehicle.

Not just Kim and Poo, but many were also reminded of Lily Collins’ beloved series Emily In Paris after watching Call Me Bae’s trailer. Well, we can’t wait to witness Ananya as Bae when her relaunch series arrives on OTT on September 6. How excited are you?