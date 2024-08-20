Call Me Bae Trailer: Ananya Panday’s relaunch reminds fans of Emily In Paris and Aisha; Janhvi, Suhana shower love

When Ananya Panday was launched by Karan Johar’s Dharma in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, the star kid managed to leave a lasting impact on the audience. It seems like she hopes to do the same with her relaunch! This time, Ananya is making her debut on the digital platform as a rich girl from South Delhi who has lost everything and now has to work for a living. Can you imagine? We are talking about her first ever web series, titled Call Me Bae. The trailer is here and if you weren’t a fan of Ananya till now, you will be converted today because this time she’s here to slay. Ananya Panday as Bae in Call Me Bae

The 2-minute 34-second-long trailer gives us a glimpse into Bella aka Bae’s life, who was born with a golden spoon. She’s glam, she’s stylish but she is also extremely clueless. Well, life gives her a chance to get a clue by taking away all the wealth and privilege. She then moves to Mumbai, with her mind set on making it on her own in the city of dreams. One of the highlights is how the trailer ends— a nod to the time Siddhant Chaturvedi commented on Ananya’s struggles. From what we gathered in this fun trailer, Varun Sood and Vihaan Samat will be seen as Ananya’s love interests while Vir Das and Gurfateh Pirzada are playing her bosses. Well, Janhvi Kapoor and Suhana Khan are impressed. Lauding Ananya, Suhana shared, “Already in love with Bae😭🩷 I’m so excitedddd 💃@ananyapanday”, while Janhvi wrote ‘Love it’ on the trailer.

Suhana Khan lauds BFF Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae trailer

Fans are also quite excited to get on this roller coaster ride with Bollywood’s BAE Ananya. Several netizens have lauded the actor, calling her the perfect fit for this role. For instance, one social media user stated: “No one could've done this role better than AP 😂”, while another gushed, “SHES TOO PERFECT FOR THIS ROLE AH.” Call Me Bae has also reminded many fans of Lily Collins-starrer rom com series Emily in Paris. One such internet user shared, “India has finally got its own Emily in Paris...or Mumbai”, whereas another gushed, “@ananyapanday this is like Emily in Paris + Schitt’s Creek. Can’t wait 😍.” Comparing Bae to Emily as well as Sonam Kapoor’s iconic character in Aisha (2010), another fan shared, “Bae you remind me of Aisha+Emily+Ananya as we know and I bet nothing could be more entertaining than this outcome!”

Just like fans, we have high expectations from Ananya! Are you excited to meet her as Bae on September 6?