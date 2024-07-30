Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor ooze chemistry as they turn showstoppers for Gaurav Gupta: Was this their couple ramp debut?

Have Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor made it official? Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made their ramp debut at India Couture Week 2024(Photos: X)

Gaurav Gupta presented an updated reimagining of his signature futurised ethnic aesthetic via Arunodaya, the latest collection from the eponymous couture house at Hyundai India Couture Week, in association with Reliance Brands Limited, an FDCI initiative, on Monday, July 29. Vedang and Khushi turned showstoppers for the event, grabbing eyeballs, not just with their shimmering ensembles, but also their unmissable chemistry.

Khushi was the first to walk onto the ramp dressed in a svelte nutty ivory number, wrapped in statement silver embroidery enhanced by a mermaid-cut hemline. A sequined bustier stood flanked by sheer, embroidered sleeves and a delicate train, adding a touch of elegance. Vedang's partially-sequined all-black bandhgala, perfectly complimented Khushi's regal look as he met her on the runway for a brief minute. The two exchanged a telling glance before they broke into smiles and came together to strike a pose. The Archies actors then proceeded to separately walk down either ends of the runway, taking the show forward.

So are Khushi and Vedang officially a thing now?

Khushi and Vedang have been a 'thing' for a while, with their many appearances during the promotions of Archies and even after, making headlines based off the rumours of them being romantically involved. Neither however, have provided any confirmation of the same despite having attended several keynote events together, the latest in this regard being the multitude of wedding festivities hosted for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Janhvi Kapoor at the Ambani wedding(Photo: Instagram)

The Gaurav Gupta show incidentally marked Khushi's first time as a showstopper, a moment that materialised with Vedang in tow. The actor also shared a few glimpses from the ramp rehearsals.

Khushi Kapoor shares glimpses from rehearsals, prior to making ramp debut with Vedang Raina(Photos: Instagram/khushi05k)

If recent Bollywood trends are anything to go by, rumoured couples making their ramp debut is the next most important ‘confirmation’ of them being together, after say, a joint red carpet appearance. Just to refresh your minds, one of the last keynote 'couples' to have made their ramp debut, were Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday for Manish Malhotra at the grand finale of last year's Lakme Fashion Week. While they too neither ever confirmed nor denied their involvement with one another, as per reports, Aditya and Ananya called things off earlier this year.

Coming back to Vedang and Khushi, do you think the ICW ramp debut was a subtle nod to their rumoured relationship status?