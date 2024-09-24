Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai are lost in conversation as they get ready together for fashion show in Paris: Pics

Aishwarya-Alia lost in conversation before show

In the candid photo, Alia and Aishwarya, who were seated in makeup chairs near each other, were seen in conversation. Aishwarya was getting her hair done in the photo as Alia looked on. Sharing the picture on Reddit, a fan wrote, “Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt getting ready moments before ramp at L'Oreal Paris fashion week.”

'Aishwarya's aura takes over the entire room'

A Redditor commented on the post, "Aishwarya's aura takes over the entire room..." One Aishwarya fan also said, "This is a set-up shot. OMG (Oh my God) look at her face card." Another said, "Alia Bhatt will be taking a picture or reel with Aishwarya then she'll upload it in her Instagram." A comment also read, "Aish's (Aishwarya's) worst is better than most of these newbie actresses best/peaks."

Many also reacted to another Reddit post: 'Aishwarya and Alia at PFW'. Dressed in a balloon red dress, Aishwarya let her hair down as she walked the ramp with grace, representing L'Oreal Paris. Alia made her debut at Paris Fashion Week in a glamorous metallic silver bustier paired with black bottom. Alia was named the Global Brand Ambassador for L’Oréal Paris recently.

'Alia looks cool and confident'

Reacting to their picture on stage with other celebs, such as model-actor Cara Delevingne and model Kendall Jenner, after the fashion show, a Redditor wrote, "Alia looks great. I really wish Aish got something better to wear because that looks like a curtain wrapped around her."

Another agreed, commenting, "Why is Aishwarya wearing a curtain?" Someone also said, “Alia looks cool and confident. Ash looks good minus the outfit.”

Aishwarya's interaction with fan caught on camera

There's also a video of an Aishwarya Rai fan getting emotional as he meets her backstage before the fashion show. She asked him not to 'cry' as he looked overwhelmed on meeting the actor, while she got ready to walk the ramp.

Alia came to Paris a few days ago. She was spotted taking a stroll through the streets of Paris with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The duo posed with a fan for a picture, which was widely shared on social media. Aishwarya, on the other hand, was joined by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in Paris.