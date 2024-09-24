Paro and Lady Bridgerton chilling together: Watch Aishwarya Rai's candid moment with Simone Ashley from Paris

Aishwarya Rai did India proud again when she walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week as a L'Oréal brand ambassador. Videos of her chilling with fellow actors Eva Longoria and Simone Ashley are also doing the rounds on X. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt stuns in metallic silver, Aishwarya Rai radiates in satin red at Paris Fashion Week. Watch) Aishwarya Rai, Simone Ashley, Eva Longoria and others in Paris

Aishwarya finds her squad

An X user shared a video of Aishwarya, Eva, and Simone chatting together outdoors before the show. They captioned the video, “Aishwarya Rai, Simone Ashley and Eva Longoria being together was not on my bingo card at all for 2024.”

Aishwarya is wearing a black suit with embroidery, with her hair rolled up before the fashion show. Simone, sitting next to her, wears a beige and black dress, while Eva is seen in a black suit as well.

Aishwarya is seen resting her hand on Simone's in the video, while chatting with Eva. She says “awesome” as Eva laughs out loud. After posing for some candid shots, Aishwarya also starts laughing sans abandon.

Aaradhya Bachchan joins mom Aishwarya in Paris

In another BTS video from Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya is seen posing with a couple of friends and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhya was her mom's biggest cheerleader last week when the actor received the Best Tamil Actress - Critics Choice award at SIIMA in Abu Dhabi for her latest release, Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Aishwarya's ramp walk

Dressed in a balloon hem red dress, Aishwarya let her hair down and added a pop of colour to her look with a bold red lip shade. She greeted the French audience with namaste. The higlight was her long red veil, with L'Oréal's tagline ‘We Are Worth It’ printed on it, as captured by an aerial shot. The veil got detached as Aishwarya began walking the ramp.

Besides Aishwarya, Alia Bhatt also made her Paris Fashion Week debut as L'Oréal's newest brand ambassador. She was seen dressed in a metallic silver bustier that she paired with black off-shoulder jump suit. For the make-up, she added pink touch to her lips, completed with a wet hair look. She came to Paris a few days ago. She was also spotted taking a stroll through the streets of Paris with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The duo posed with a fan for a picture, which immediately went viral on social media.