Reese Witherspoon and Heidi Klum step out in style with their kids

Reese Witherspoon and Heidi Klum made a splash at the start of the 2024 awards season with their steadfast supporters in tow. Witherspoon, 47, joined her son Deacon Phillippe at the Amazon x Vanity Fair Awards Season Party, while Klum, 50, had her daughter and fellow model, Leni Klum, by her side at the A-list gathering held at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Reese Witherspoon and her son Deacon Reese Phillippe at Golden Globe Awards 2024(AFP)

Heidi Klum, left and Leni Olumi Klum at the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala (AP)

A Glittering Night of Reunions and Celeb Sightings

James Marsden, Trevor Noah, Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson, Jared Leto and Nicolas Cage were among the other celebrities in attendance at the event, which saw a plethora of TV cast reunions, including the Jury Duty gang and several Abbott Elementary stars.

Behind-the-Scenes

On their way to the event, Heidi Klum and her daughter treated followers to lively selfies and entertaining videos on both Instagram and TikTok. The duo showcased their playful side by creating two lip-syncing videos, featuring an audio clip of Kim Kardashian from a confession on The Kardashians, where she humorously declared, “Because it’s iconic. And I love to do iconic shit.”

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon and son Deacon Phillippe kept their night low-key on social media, but Deacon, a New York University student, recently spilled the beans on his budding music career—a venture fully supported by his parents.

Deacon expressed that music holds a special place in his heart, yet managing it alongside his classes has proven more demanding than expected. He shared, "[Finding a balance is] the toughest aspect, but I believe that pursuing your passion is worthwhile, even if it means occasionally dealing with stress."