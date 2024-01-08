From wizards to warriors: Hollywood’s sequel spectacle to take centerstage in 2024

Get ready to embark on a cinematic journey down memory lane as Hollywood gears up for an epic year of sequels, each promising to be a blockbuster in its own right. From the return of beloved franchises to the revival of iconic characters, 2024 is set to be a year of nostalgia and excitement. Deadpool 3 will release later this year

Deadpool 3

Actor Ryan Reynolds is all set to reprise his titular role in the franchise’s third part, which will see him unite with Hugh Jackman’s X-Men character Wolverine. The film has been voted as the most anticipated film of 2024 in Fandango’s annual survey. The production was suspended for a brief while due to strike, but it is back on track with expected release date in July.

Venom 3

Actor Tom Hardy will be revisiting his role as Eddie Brock/Venom for the third instalment of the Venom franchise. The film was originally slated for a summer release, but is now slated for November. Kelly Marcel is behind the camera this time with directing duties. Marcel has also created the story alongside Hardy.

Joker: Folie a Deux

Actor Joaquin Phoenix will be joined by Lady Gaga for the follow up to Todd Phillips’ blockbuster project, Joker. The sequel comes as a musical thriller featuring Gaga as Harley Quinn. Phoenix will reprise his titular role as failed comedian-turned-criminal Arthur Fleck. The film also stars Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey. It is expected to be out in October.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

The sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife will follow the Spengler family leaving Oklahoma and going to the original New York fire station, which featured in the original Ghostbusters film back in 1984. They will meet with the original Ghostbusters and end up going on a thrilling adventure. The film is expected to release in March.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Expected to release in March, the fourth instalment of the beloved franchise will feature panda Po (voiced by Jack Black) being told by Master Shifu (voiced by Dustin Hoffman) that he will no longer be the Dragon Warrior. He will take on the role of Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, and how that brings a new adventure into his life.

Inside Out 2

In this anticipated sequel, teenager Riley will be seen grappling with complex feelings. Maya Hawke’s Anxiety will be seen joining Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust. The voice cast is led by names such as Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling. It will be released in June.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

In the sequel, Godzilla and King Kong are no longer opponents, but allies. The film is the sequel to 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong and follows the two iconic characters coming together to face off against a new threat. Directed by Adam Wingard, it stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle. It is slated for April.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

The sequel, scheduled for May, will pick up after the death of Caesar in 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. The new part will be set several generations later, with apes now the dominant species. It stars Owen Teague, Kevin Durand, Freya Allen, William H. Macy and Peter Macon.

Dune: Part Two

Denis Villeneuve’s much-anticipated sequel will take forward the journey of Paul Atreides (essayed by Timothée Chalamet) with him embarking on a path of revenge against those who destroyed his family. Chalamet will be joined by Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson. The film, also starring Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub, will be released in March.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Scheduled to release in May, George Miller’s Mad Max franchise will continue with the sequel. In the film, Anya Taylor-Joy will be seen as young Imperator Furiosa (the younger version of Charlize Theron’s character. She will be seen going on an arduous path to return home. It also stars Chris Hemsworth.

Bad Boys 4

Actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be back as bad boys! The fourth instalment in the action series serves as a sequel to Bad Boys for Life. The film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, with Chris Bremner penning the script. It is expected to be released in June.

Despicable Me 4

While many details around the storyline have not been revealed, actors including Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove and Steve Coogan are expected to return for the franchise’s latest chapter. Chris Renaud, the director of the first two Despicable Me movies, has directed the project. It is expected to be out in July.

Gladiator 2

Filmmaker Ridley Scott has directed the much-anticipated follow up to his 2000 Gladiator. Paul Mescal will be seen as a grown version of Lucius Verus II, the nephew of the first film’s antagonist Commodus (essayed by Joaquin Phoenix). It also stars Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi and Joseph Quinn, among others. The film is scheduled for November.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

The next film in the franchise, based on the video game series, will see Ben Schwartz reprise his role as the titular character. The film is expected to expand on aspects of the video game. It is slated for release in December.