‘I Am Andrew Tate’ documentary - Exact release date and time, where to watch, streaming details and more

Andrew Tate, the former kickboxing champion turned social media icon, has made waves with his controversial views and extravagant lifestyle. From expressing bold opinions on various topics to sharing glimpses of his luxurious life, Tate has become a household name. Andrew Tate gestures as he leaves the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Divisive influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan appeared Friday at the Court of Appeals in Bucharest to ask if he could temporarily leave the country to visit his mother. The hearing comes a day after Tate's spokesperson said their mother suffered a heart attack.(AP)

Internet sensation and bans

In 2021, Tate gained immense popularity, surpassing even Donald Trump in virality. However, this fame came with a price – social media bans. Banned from platforms like Instagram and YouTube for violating guidelines and promoting hate speech, Tate faced challenges on the digital front.

Legal troubles and house arrest

The controversies didn't stop there. In 2022, Tate, along with his brother Tristan Tate, faced serious allegations of human trafficking, r*pe, and forming a syndicate. After a period of house arrest, the Tate brothers were released in 2023, gaining permission to travel within Romania.

The rise of "I Am Andrew Tate"

A documentary titled "I Am Andrew Tate" is set to unveil the multifaceted journey of this controversial figure. From his combat sports career to becoming one of the most hated individuals on the internet, the documentary promises an in-depth exploration.

I Am Andrew Tate premiere details: date and time

The premiere episode of "I Am Andrew Tate" aired on January 7, 2024, at 9:00 PM UK time. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is the go-to destination.

Live streaming for global audiences

If you're outside the United Kingdom, fear not. A VPN is your ticket to watch the documentary. As of now, the show is free to stream, and while its availability on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime is uncertain, stay tuned for updates.

Inside Tate's world: Exclusive access

Producer Dan Reed shared insights into the documentary, mentioning access to Tate's house and shedding light on his arrest in 2022. "I Am Andrew Tate" promises to delve into Tate's past struggles and the factors contributing to his polarizing fame.

Tate's conditions for the documentary

Revealing a unique condition, Reed stated, "You can ask me anything. The only condition is you can’t film my computer screens." Tate's reaction to the documentary will add an intriguing layer to the storytelling.

The man behind the lens: Dan Reed

Dan Reed, a renowned producer known for his work on the Michael Jackson 2019 documentary, brings his expertise to "I Am Andrew Tate." His ability to handle sensitive subjects hints at a documentary that goes beyond the surface.