Andrew Tate feels Snoop Dogg quit smoking because of him, here's why

Andrew Tate, controversial American-British influencer is back with another one of his peculiar. This time the social media figure made a statement on X (Formerly X) suggesting a connection between his earlier tweet on weed and American rapper Snoop Dogg's decision to quit smoking.

The 36-year-old frequently uses the platform to share his influential views on global issues. Additionally, he believes he is one of the few who are aware of the “system” which he calls the Matrix and its effect on people and their lives.

This assertive attitude of his has garnered him quite a criticism on social media but Andrew remains undeterred as usual.

American rapper, Snoop Dogg has made smoking weed a part of his identity in the past years. Well, now the 52-year-old seems to be finally letting go of the habit as he announced on social media, with the caption, “I'm giving up smoke.”

The post had a photograph of him with folded hands with a statement on its side: “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."

Andrew shared a screenshot of the iconic rapper's post along with a screenshot of his previous tweet, which read, “Weed. Oh you mean… Gay?”

Attaching the two screenshots side by side he made a tweet with the caption: “I'm just getting started.”

While his tweet has garnered about 5.5M views, Twitterati is on to him, alleging that Snoop Dogg might not even be aware of his existence.

“snoop don’t know you lil bro” commented a user under Andrew's post.

"Yet you smoke cigars with Tabasco. Imagine s******g on a plant for an even more toxic plant 😂👑"added another.

“Snoop say “nuh uh”” responded another.

“Your next move should be to call cigars gay as well” quipped another.