Alia Bhatt says Jigra co-star Vedang Raina reminded her 'a lot of Ranveer Singh’: I think it is a huge compliment

What Alia said about Vedang

Alia said, “Vedang is fabulous. He is amazing. I don't think he knows how amazing he is. I told him when we did a very important scene, where he was crying, that one good thing is that you cry prettily and it's a good thing for a Hindi film hero. He is so hardworking. He is also very instinctive but also has some sort of prep. He reminded me a lot of Ranveer Singh and I told him this as well.”

She went on to add, “Just the way he is and his dedication. I think it is a huge compliment. The dedication and focus to the moment and the shot. Of course, he is his own person. He sings so beautifully. Vasan [Bala] and I would discuss this all the time that he is actually an old soul. I mean I would think I am an old soul but quite on the contrary, Vedang who is younger than me, is like 60! His soul is very deep-rooted and centred. He has a lot of depth in him, which I think will take him really far.”

Vedang made his acting debut with The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film released on Netflix last year.

More details

Jigra is billed as a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. Directed by Vasan Bala, it also stars Manoj Pahwa. The thriller is co-produced by Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.